The trip to North Florida is always important for the Key West High wrestling team to see what may be waiting for those Conchs who reach the region and state finals, as it was again this season. But most significant, according to coach Chaz Jimenez, was the fact Shyla Figueira was able to compete in the girls division of the Green Cove Springs Rotary on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, at Clay High.
“We have had girls wrestle in an all-girls tournament before, but they weren’t sanctioned by the FHSAA,” said Jimenez. “This was the first time it was through the FHSAA, so that was a good experience for her and me too.”
Figueira finished 3-1, losing in the semifinals to the eventual champion, but still battled back to finish third overall.
“She was really excited and that was pretty cool to see,” said Jimenez.
Building a girls team has been on the docket for Jimenez, as the Conchs coach has been waiting for the FHSAA to sanction a state-wide program, which he noted was done just before the start of the season but not with enough time to start this season in Key West.
“Between me coaching football and Justin (Martin) being the new AD, there was just no way we could get that going this year,” said Jimenez. “So our goal is now to get a girls team going next year, because it’s really growing and a lot of fun to watch the girls go out for it. They are intense and really want to learn. It’s been a lot of fun.”
While it was a new opportunity for the Key West girls, Jimenez also saw it as a chance to bump Zach Lewicki to the 220-pound weight class, where the senior could potentially be competing come the postseason.
“One of the best kids, in the country, is in his 195-pound weight class, in our region, so we were experimenting with 220 so we could see what it looked like for Zach,” said Jimenez. “We thought we’d do it this weekend since the No. 1 and No. 2 wrestler in the state would be there.”
Lewicki would place third, losing 6-0 in the semifinals to Garett Trye, who is ranked No. 1.
“It was more about styles in the matchup, and it just didn’t work out for Zach, but I also didn’t think Zach wrestled his best, either,” said Jimenez. “I was thinking he would win that match and get a chance to see the No. 2 guy from Raines, but that didn’t happen. But now we will go back and play with that idea some more, but ultimately it will be up to Zach to decide.”
Lewicki would battle back to beat teammate Ralph Richie in the 220-pound consolation semifinals, who Lewicki pinned and then majored his opponent in the third-place match, 11-0. Richie would place sixth, despite getting rolled off a pinning move and into being pinned in the match for fifth.
“That’s something we have to work on, we just have to continue to get better every week,” said Jimenez.
The consolation semifinal between the Conchs teammates was one of two this weekend, as the heavyweight class also saw Andre Otto meet up with returning state qualifier River Cutino-Lyda. For the second straight week, Otto would win the match, and place third overall, while Cutino-Lyda, who was a win away from reaching the championship match, fell to sixth overall.
“It’s going to come down to the wrestle-off next week in who represents us in the postseason,” said Jimenez. “Andre is such a physical force, he just has to get more experience. Not being able to wrestle last year, due to COVID concerns, really hurt him and his freshman year he missed because he was hurt, but he’s such a big athletic kid he could be a force, if he can beat River out, who should have never been sixth in that tournament. We have to get back to the drawing board with River and hopefully the competition with River only makes him better. They could both be state placers this year.”
In total, Key West had five place in the meet — as Jason Flynn was fourth at 132, after losing his second match of the event, but then worked his way through the consolation bracket, winning four in a row, to reach the battle for third — while Dost Bakhtiyorov , Jacob Lavallee, Jaden Fox, Josiah Sisco and Justin Tran were all 3-2, losing in the blood round.
“Some of the schools that are normally there weren’t, but we still got to see a lot of the things we need to see, like Zach was able to watch the kid ranked right above him in 195, and also wrestle the No. 1 guy in 220, so that was valuable,” said Jimenez. “Same with the heavies, and in a lot of other weights. It’s always good for us to get up there and see those guys.”
Key West has one week remaining, heading to the John Raich Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, before hosting the District 16-1A Finals, during which the Conchs will be going for a 13th consecutive championship.
“This Friday is our last dress rehearsal in Jupiter,” said Jimenez. “We have to have a sense of urgency, to get a few people into the right spots, which I think we are starting to do.”