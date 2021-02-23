It was the little things that turned into a big victory for the Key West High softball team on Saturday afternoon, including turning a triple play, which set up Coral Geide to toss a complete-game shutout during a 6-0 victory against district rival St. Brendan on Saturday afternoon at the Back Yard.
“That’s what we wanted to see early in the season against the team we are likely to see in the district finals,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia. “Coral threw phenomenal, she got a little tried in the fifth and sixth innings, but a great defensive play got us out of it and then she settled back down.”
Geide allowed just six base runners, on four hits and two walks, throwing 101 pitches in the complete-game performance that also included eight strikeouts. She did get into a bit of trouble in the sixth when the first two Sabres reached safely on a walk and double, but Marina Gions would get her pitcher out of the jam when she started a triple play by snagging a line drive just before it hit the turf at shortstop and then rolled it to Abigail Marciniak at third, who tossed it back to second.
“Defensively we really didn’t do much wrong,” said Garcia. “We are a defensive-minded team and luckily I can put Marina anywhere and she’s going to be solid. We are going to find that middle infielder who is going to get us where we want to go.”
With Geide keeping the St. Brendan bats at bay, the Key West offense was able to score in four of its six at-bats, including three in the fourth, to secure the victory. An RBI single by Marciniak, part of her team-high three hits, started the scoring in the second and Isabella Perez, who was 2-for-3 with a double, sent home Brynn Price, who was 1-for-1 with a pair of walks, for the early 2-0 advantage.
The lead would be extended in the fourth on an RBI double by Perez and RBI singles by Marciniak and Sabrina Ramirez, who also tripled in the game. The Lady Conchs added an insurance run in the fifth when Goins doubled to left.
“A couple of coaches told me [the Sabres’] pitcher spins the ball away, so we prepared for it all week and we still were a little anxious at the plate,” said Garcia. “For us to get better and compete against the Westminsters, Palmettos and Dorals we will have to play, our approach has to get better mentally.”
Key West will have to make to minor adjustments, which it has been able to do early in the season, on the road as after the first four games of the season were in the newly remodeled Back yard, the next four are away, starting with Riverdale on Friday and Saturday.
“Only reason I’m a little down is I know what these girls can be, what they’ve done and all the work they have put in, so their mental approach has to get better,” said Garica. “I’m still very excited to be a well-coached team like that.”