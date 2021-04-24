The historic season for the Marathon High boys soccer team, during which the Dolphins captured the first district title in 50 years of the program, continues to pay dividends as now a third senior has signed a National Letter of Intent when Mathis Trujillo inked to play for Keystone College next season.
A three-time member of the All-Monroe County team, Trujillo played center midfield for the Dolphins this past season and was “instrumental in leading the boys soccer team to their first District Title in Marathon High School history and did a great job of keeping the team organized on the field,” according to his coaches.
Keystone College is a Division III school in LaPlume, Pennsylvania. The Giants did not play in 2020, but during the 2019 campaign finished 13-5-1.