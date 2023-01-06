Women competitors in the Orange Bowl Swimming Classic leap off starting blocks to begin one of 24 heats on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Key Largo. The University of Findlay, in Ohio, placed first overall in women’s and men’s divisions. The classic culminated the winter collegiate swimming training season in the Florida Keys.
As part of South Florida’s Orange Bowl football playoff weekend, the annual Orange Bowl Swimming Classic kicked off the new year at the Jacobs Aquatic Center located in Founders Park on Monday, Jan. 3, for a series of fast-paced swimming events that characterize the sprint-style meet.
The 2023 edition included six colleges from around the country — the University of Findlay (Ohio), Georgia Southern University, Western Colorado University, Trinity College, Concordia University (Minnesota) and The College of the Florida Keys — which was the culmination of the annual month-long winter training session in Key Largo.
The University of Findlay, in Findlay, Ohio, placed first overall in women’s and men’s divisions. Based in Hartford, Conn., Trinity finished second in the Men’s Division, while The College of The Florida Keys had Graham Murza place fourth in the 100 freestyle in a time of 56.64 seconds and third in the 100 backstroke clocking a 1:03.57.