The College of the Florida Keys swim team traveled to West Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3, to participate in the Lake Lytal Lightning’s Holiday Sprint Invitational.
The event presented opportunities for the athletes to gain competitive experience and to achieve official times required to qualify to swim in the National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships, set to take place in March in Erie, New York.
Graham Murza placed first in his age group. The times he reached qualified him to compete in the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, and 100-yard butterfly in the national championship. He is now qualified to compete in a total of eight events.
Team captain Ericka Augst swam to three school records in the 50-yard and 100-yard breaststroke as well as the 100-yard butterfly, while further qualifying for national championships in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly. She is now set to compete in five events in the national meet.
Team newcomer Ricardo Jolly achieved four personal best times, a performance that qualified him for nationals in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard breaststroke, and 100-yard Individual Medley.
The Tugas, who are in their second season as members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), will next compete at the Junior Orange Bowl in Key Largo on Jan. 3.