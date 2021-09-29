Things have not been easy for the Marathon High football team the past three weeks as the Dolphins have taken on a trio of teams that have a combined 12-1 record on the season.

The most recent loss during the tough stretch of games for Marathon came in the form of against an undefeated Ransom Everglades squad, 54-0.

In the first half alone of the lopsided defeat, the Dolphins turned the ball over five times which resulted in the high-powered Raiders attack taking a 40-advantage by halftime.

After claiming a one-point victory in the season opener, the Dolphins have now been outscored 140-10 during the three-game skid.

Things will change for Marathon, as of the final four opponents on the scheduled, only Coral Shores has a winning record.

