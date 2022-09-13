Despite the Key West High football team keeping it close as the fourth quarter rolled around, trailing by only six, turnovers and big plays once again hampered the Conchs’ chances of victory as TRU Prep’s final two scores were unanswered in a 40-20 final on Friday, Sept. 9, at the KWHS Back Yard.
In total, Key West committed five turnovers, the first an interception returned 41 yards for a score that followed a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown, both by Anthony Scott, which gave the Saints the early two-score advantage.
Needing to score, Key West took the ball 80 yards on the ensuing drive, capped by the first of two 3-yard scores for the Conchs’ Jakari Blackmon, cutting the score in half to 13-7, but one of the big plays for the Saints came at the end of the first half when TRU Prep rattled off a 93-yard touchdown run to make it 19-7 at the break.
Blackmon would find the end zone for the second time in the third quarter, to make it a six-point difference, but TRU Prep responded with a 45-yard touchdown pass, the third scoring play for Scott in the game, to once again make it a two-score difference.
But, in the end, turnovers proved too costly for Key West as TRU Prep snagged four interceptions and a fumble, keeping the Conchs’ passing attack to just 1 yard in the game. James Reynolds finished with a team-best 106 rushing yards and scored in the second half, but it was not enough to keep pace with the Saints, who also had its starting running back, Clay Thevenin, go for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
The Saints did commit 23 penalties for 205 yards, but with their air game going for 205 yards, Key West could not contain TRU Prep, which scored on four of its eight possessions.
The 20 points were a season-high for Key West, who have been outscored 99-34 during the three-game skid to open the season, with Dade Christian up next on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the KWHS Back Yard, which was the same team that kept the Conchs out of the postseason a year ago.