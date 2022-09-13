Despite the Key West High football team keeping it close as the fourth quarter rolled around, trailing by only six, turnovers and big plays once again hampered the Conchs’ chances of victory as TRU Prep’s final two scores were unanswered in a 40-20 final on Friday, Sept. 9, at the KWHS Back Yard.

In total, Key West committed five turnovers, the first an interception returned 41 yards for a score that followed a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown, both by Anthony Scott, which gave the Saints the early two-score advantage.