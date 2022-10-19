Turnovers and big plays have hampered the Key West High football team all season and it was no different on Friday, Oct. 14, against new District 16-2S rival Estero, as the Conchs attempted to mount a comeback rally in the fourth quarter after a pair of fumbles turned into scoop and scores for the Wildcats during a 42-37 final at the KWHS Back Yard.

In fact, Key West controlled the pace, tallying 200 more offensive yards as a team than Estero (536-328), with the Conchs completing all four of their fourth-down conversion attempts, but the fumbles resulted in the difference of the game.

