The difficult part is done, just making it to the FHSAA State Finals, as this year only three wrestlers from Monroe County — the Conchs’ Zach Lewicki and Andre Otto and the Hurricanes’ Vincent Biondoletti — garnered a berth. Now it becomes less about the physical, with the shift to the mental side of the match as they begin competing for the championships on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
“Wrestling in the state tournament is all mental, so our focus is on the first match and that’s it,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez.
Coral Shores coach Joe Biondoletti expressed it has been business as normal for his son, Vincent, as he had a training session in Miami on Monday, Feb. 28, in preparation for the State Finals.
“He’s ready to go,” said Biondoletti. “He’s been there before and in so many big tournaments, he knows you need to be ready for your first match or you won’t make it through. Just get rid of the first person and just keep moving on.”
Biondoletti qualified for the state finals by finishing third in the 106-pound weight class in the Region 4-1A Finals on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Jensen Beach High.
“There is no easy draw,” said Biondoletti, noting the worst draw of the postseason for his son was in the semifinals of regionals when he lost to the project state champion, Sebastian Degennaro from Jensen Beach, “That kid is a beast. He trains in Pennsylvania and is a freak of nature and he tech-falled every single person in the state. His only loss is a forfeit because he missed weight, he really is a different level, he’s No. 3 in the country, but the good news is he on the other side of the bracket. So it will be a good thing if we see him again because it means Vince is wrestling in the finals.”
Both of the Conch matsmen also finished in third in the region finals, but Jimenez is confident both have an opportunity to be wrestling in the championship match. Jimenez furthered that Lewicki’s toughest matchup before the finals will be in the quarters, when he is projected to face off against David Mercado of North Bay Haven, who is coached by former Key West High coach Andy Segal.
“Zach will put more pressure on himself,” said Jimenez. “In my opinion, Zach is a Top 2 wrestler in the state of Florida, in any weight class, and it all depends on how he wrestles.”
While Lewicki was expected to be here, Otto was not even a starter to begins the season, so for the junior heavyweight, according to his coach, “to him the pressure doesn’t exist.”
“Andre can easily shock the state wrestling world and be in the championship match,” said Jimenez. “No one knows about Andre, which is his beat attribute going into the state finals.”
The Conchs coach believes the heavyweight could make a deep run due to his results from the region finals. Jimenez explained that Otto was beating the reigning state runner-up in the region semifinals, but a turn of events in the final 30 seconds changed the outcome in the final minute.
“He had him on the rope for five minutes and that kid is a multiple time All-American,” said Jimenez. “So Andre has a really good shot at being deep in the tournament.”
Wrestling will being at 1:30 on Thursday, making the tournament a three-day event, which it has not been in more than a decade, but Jimenez has experience from the previous format, both as a coach and wrestler.
“It doesn’t make any difference in that first match, but if you win there you are done for the day and get set for the quarterfinals,” said Jimenez. “The biggest difference between the three day and two day is if you win the semifinals on Friday night, the next day is a long day and you have to find a routine waiting for the finals that Saturday.”
Knowing what potentially is to come, the coach, at times during the next three days, will need to keep their minds busy, “not letting them sit around all day and think,” according to the coach, as Jimenez has spent spent a half hour each day in practice working on visualizations and mental approaches to any potential situation that may arise in the tournament.
“This time of the year it’s all mental,” said Jimenez.
If anybody understands that, it’s Biondoletti, who has furthered wrestling at Fargo Nationals before, during which he garnered All-American honors, but none of that matters starting on Thursday, when everyone in the bracket has an even opportunity to become a state champion.
“Vince has been at tournaments at the national level and has lost guys at lower tournaments and then you come back and beat them,” said Biondoletti. “He’s done that this year, lost to a guy, he came back and beat at the last tournament, so you have to come through in the big situations. At this point, it doesn’t matter what you did all year, everyone is 0-0 going into this one, and if you don’t come firing on all cylinders in the state tournament then you are not going to make it.”