Max Hill

Key West, Freshman

“Max has a great impact on the field. Of, all the freshmen that came in this year, the first tough was about Max, no question. He had nine points, three goals, and six assists, even though he missed five games due to quarantine. He was still very trustworthy on the field.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Carter Sessoms

Key West, Freshman

“Carter scored 10 points, two against powerhouse Gulliver in one game, which has never been done by anybody else in the program before and three came against Palmer Trinity in a game he missed the first quarter. He just performed really well this season in limited playing time.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Ryan Kaye

Key West, Junior

“Ryan was our defensive player of the year and has been working really hard with me since he was in seventh grade. He played every single game this season and out of all our defenders, I believe he got beat the least amount of times. The communication we had was important because he helped me run the defense and would come off the field to give another person a chance.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Dylan Olive

Key West, Senior

“With 48 points, 25 goals and 23 assists, Dylan was our offensive MVP and loves playing on the attack, but he understood he needed to be in a different spot on the field at times this year and embraced that and understood it. He’s not the most vocal, but he was big on teaching what he knows, who is a very unselfish player, and you can see that by the amount of assists he has compared to goals.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Tyler Wish

Key West, Junior

“Tyler received our unsung hero award because he was the only faceoff person we had this year and faceoffs are hard. We usually have three solid ones, but he was it this year and even played through some injuries to be on the field for us which was great because it would have been a lot more difficult for us without his playing.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Nick Henriquez

Key West, Senior

“Nick is a great athlete who gives it all out on the field. He’s a leader on and off the field, and that’s what makes him standout, and is the one who teammates listened to, to get hyped or when they need encouragement. Even though he would like to play every position, he understood his role with the team. I’m excited to see the person he becomes in life.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Kyle Reichard

Key West, Junior

“Kyle kept us going this year even though he may not have had all the stats what he brought to the table didn’t always translate onto the stat sheet. He gave the opportunity for other players to have a chance. The toughest part of us this year was transitioning from defense to offense, but when we put Kyle in that role, we knew we could trust him.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Paul Crespo

Key West, Junior

“Paul ended the season with 21 goals and 12 assists even though he had to play more midfield his year to help get the ball up the field and in the end I think he performed better as a midfielder and embraced this role. I think he took it as an opportunity to excel at a new position.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Jackson Gregg

Key West, Junior

“Jackson is an excellent defense and always doing what he is supposed to do and will do what is necessary even if that means staying off the field when we need another player to make a special play. He’s a silent leader and sets the example that way.”

— KW coach Alberto Piceno

Clayton Conley

Coral Shores, Senior

“Clayton has been a pure attack man for four years, and he was our leading goal scorer and points leader. He has our best outside shot, the strongest shot from the outside for sure, and is a big body who is not afraid to get physical.”

— CS coach Jonathon Lindback

Jackson Hilson

Coral Shores, Senior

“Jackson just doesn’t quit. He just picked up a lacrosse stick and learned how to play last year, but quickly became good at defense. He’s a fast learner and really understands the defense when he’s out on the field.”

— CS coach Jonathon Lindback

Wade Parker

Coral Shores, Freshman

“Wade co-started this year, but the fact he’s a freshman and understands the field and the situations so well was impressive. He can really quarterback the defense as a freshman is really impressive and a lot of good things to come from him in the future.”

— CS coach Jonathon Lindback

Joe Molinaro

Coral Shores, Junior

“Joe was our faceoff guy even though it was his first year playing lacrosse with us. He’s an absolute animal on the field, he works harder than anybody else, and if the ball is on the ground he makes sure he’s the one picking it up.”

— CS coach Jonathon Lindback

Quinn Donnley

Coral Shores, Junior

“Quinn really stepped up from last year because we had a lot of new guys just trying to figure out the game of lacrosse. This year he really showed up and made a name for himself and shows he can swing that stick around. He really got better at seeing the field and timing the open man for an assist.”

— CS coach Jonathon Lindback

Landon Blackford

Coral Shores, Sophomore

“Last year he was our rookie of the year, and he is one of those kids we can put on the field in any position and will give us 110% and as a coach, that means a lot. If someone was going to make something happen for us this year, it was likely to be Landon. For being such a young player he has great ball-handling skills.”

— CS coach Jonathon Lindback