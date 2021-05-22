One of three freshmen to make the team during his first season at Key West High, Wilderson Ulysses saw limited playing time that year, according to coach Alberto Piceno, and even when he was in the game, the coach described Ulysses as more of a lost puppy on the field.
“He looked more like a dog on the field just chasing the ball, not knowing where to go, that was him,” said Piceno. “He was lost and I truthfully didn’t think he was going to make it past that season because we knew there was more competition coming up.”
Either Ulysses received that note or nobody bothered to tell him, because two to three months into the offseason, following that freshman season, Piceno said he could tell something had changed.
“He watched so much lacrosse and worked so hard in the offseason he became one of the best defenders by that next season and he’s never left the field ever since,” said Piceno. “When you really want to give hard work, determination and resiliency a definition that would be Wild, because he knew he didn’t know what he was doing and knew he needed to get his act together.”
The coach credited Ulysses’ commitment, explaining he does not remember the senior defender missing many practices since that change before his sophomore campaign, and if he does miss, “it’s for a legitimate reason.”
“That’s the value he always brought to the team, knowing how hard he worked, he made it a point that no one would work as hard as he did and everyone on the team knew it,” said Piceno. “No one on the team worked harder than him, and he would push the team pretty much telling them, ‘If you want to beat me, you are going to have to work really, really hard to do that. I’m not going to be easy on you.’ To him, practice or game, it was the same thing.”
While there were times the coach admitted he needed to remind the senior captain not to hurt his own teammates, Piceno at the same time noted there was a certain calm about Ulysses that helped keep the team under control this season and lead the senior captain to be named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“You knew when you have him on your side, we were going to battle but at the same time he was going to keep everyone balanced and thinking clearly,” said Piceno. “Going from, ‘I’m not sure if this kid can even play lacrosse, to come back the next year and be one of the best, I’m telling you, he earned his spot.’”
Ulysses worked so hard that this season, when the Conchs were struggling to control faceoffs, the first person Piceno turned to was Ulysses to move into more of a midfield role, despite that meaning he would actually have to step off the playing surface for the first time in three seasons, and the senior did so without any hesitation.
“He ended up with a lot of ground balls off those faceoffs, and we were able to play a lot more offense because of that,” said Piceno. “He was just someone I always knew I could count on, even when I was late to practices, I would show up and he already had them going, he was just that leader and the glue of the team. Every time he’s around you think things are going to be OK.”
The coach noted that since his transformation in his sophomore campaign, the leadership role also came hand-in-hand.
“You could tell he was the leader and one you could build around,” said Piceno. “He’s always been a very mature but humble kid. He always wanted what was best for the team, and he wasn’t going to yell about he was going to work for it so in that respect it wasn’t hard to follow him as the captain.”
A far cry from the timid freshman who the coaching staff did not know if he would be able to play all four seasons — much less be a contributing part and the top Conch on the roster this season.
“It was a huge transformation and if I didn’t witness it myself I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Piceno, noting Ulysses is going to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in the fall. “The Wild I know today is not the same person I met as a freshman. Now he’s a person you can rely on, and you always knew you could ask to do what’s best for the team.”