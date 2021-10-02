Yes, the Horace O’Bryant middle school football team is 3-0 after a 14-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Doral Academy, but coach Dave Van Loon expressed it really should have been a much larger margin of victory and the Buccaneers must do a better job if they want to repeat 2019’s undefeated season.
“It should have 50-0,” said Van Loon. “We once again had two touchdowns called back due to penalties that just never needed to be made, and then errors and mistakes cost us another three to four touchdowns. It’s just simple things, too, like pushing someone in the back when the guy is already in the end zone and you are 30 yards away.”
The coach explained that while Doral was a “good ball club,” Van Loon still felt like HOB had the size and speed to control the contest.
“If we performed like we could have, we would have ran all over them,” said Van Loon. “They did a good job moving the ball on us, we were just able to track them down.”
Tyrone Redding opened the game with an interception on the Firebirds’ first drive and, on the very next play, Zentavious Carey went 60 yards to pay dirt for the 6-0 lead.
Carey was part of the next HOB score as his pass to Markenly Richie was good for a 50-yard score and 14-0 advantage when Xavier Perez went in for the two-point conversion.
The Bucs had opportunities to increase that lead as a second big run and pick-six were both called back due to penalties.
“I have very high expectations for these kids, and I don’t want them to settle for 14-0 when we could have won 40-0,” said Van Loon. “I want them to strive to be the best team. We’ve seemed to get there, but then we pull the gas off and start making the mental mistakes. It’s great we are 3-0 and I’ll take it over 0-3, but the potential of our team is huge. So as a coach I’m happy with the record, but I can see so much more.”
Van Loon further stated that while they have taken care of business on the road, they will be challenged in the home opener against a Westminster Christian squad, which defeated Doral 46-0.
“It’s not going to get any easier down the road, so it’s going to take a great effort on our part to clean up the mistakes,” said Van Loon. “Belen, from what I’ve talked to the other coaches, is the top of our league, so that’s going to be a big showdown.”
In order to keep the streak going, which is now up to 12 wins in a row dating back to last season, Van Loon is hoping those improvements can be seen in the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Key West Back Yard.
“Hopefully playing at home will energize the kids, that and not being on a bus for three hours before getting off to play a game, and we can come out and show them what we are capable of doing,” said Van Loon. “Hopefully we have a big crowd for this first home game.”