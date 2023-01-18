Brooke Mandozzi.jpg

Brooke Mandozzi

Taking the court significantly short-handed for the fifth straight game, the Coral Shores High girls basketball team had just seven players suited up — only two of whom are taller than 5-foot-4 — for the rematch with Divine Savior on Friday, Jan. 13.

“It’s been a little crazy,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi, whose team was unable to overcome its problem with depth in the fourth quarter during a 47-39 loss. “I’ve done this a long time and can’t ever remember a team having a season quite like this when it comes to losing players. There are always injuries and illnesses but it’s really been over the top for our poor crew. Fortunately, most of it is stuff that isn’t major, at least, but we’ve had multiples of everything from the flu, colds, strep throat, COVID, sprained ankles, injured toes, injured fingers, pulled quad muscles, concussions and I’m sure there are some that I’m forgetting.”

