Needing just seven points to become the third Coral Shores High girls basketball player to reach the 1,000-point mark in her career, Bekky Valenzuela was actually held scoreless in the first quarter of the District 16-3A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Westminster Christian.
In the second quarter, the senior found her range, netting 14 of her game-high 27 points, with eight of those coming in the waning seconds of the first half, to not only give her squad an insurmountable lead but also eclipse the milestone mark during a 44-41 victory.
“Westminster was great about it, because they were announcing fouls and points and when she got her seventh point they announced she reached 1,000 points,” said Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers. “Being that it was kind of close to halftime, we waited and at halftime gave her a 1,000-point ball.”
That helped motivate the Lady ’Canes in the second half, according to the coach, which was needed as the Warriors won the final two quarters by six points, but it was still not enough to claim the victory.
“You could tell we were a little tense coming out, being it was a district playoff game,” said Meyers about the first-quarter struggles.
Without Valenzuela netting points in the opening eight minutes, Coral Shores trailed 8-6 entering the second quarter when the Lady ’Canes, and their leading scorer, opened up their biggest lead of the game by tallying 20 points for a 26-17 advantage.
“Early on, I think Bekky’s shots weren’t falling because she needed to get that monkey off her back, but that second quarter they all settled in and played well,” said Meyers. “The 20-point quarter was the difference in the game because they made a run in the second half which we were able to hold off.”
Coral Shores also had to fight through foul trouble, with Westminster in the bonus just seconds in the second quarter.
“But the girls stepped up and we had a nice rotation,” said Meyers. “They all played valuable minutes.”
In fact, also joining Valenzuela’s 27 points and 13 rebounds, with a double-double was fellow senior Kylie Deckard, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Makayla Hann scored three points and Brooke Mandozzi and Kailee Reynoso each netted a pair.
Meyers stressed following the quarterfinal victory that Coral Shores will need a similar performance in the semifinals, with the entire roster ready to contribute at a moment’s notice, against the top-seeded Somerset Silver Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 2. That includes Valenzuela, who becomes the second Lady ’Canes in as many years to reach the 1,000-point mark with teammate Lucia Rodriguez, who accomplished the feat in the 2020-21 campaign. The first Lady ’Canes to do so was Latrice Johnson in 2010.
“It’s always nice to get that first win in districts,” said Meyers. “This next one is going to be a tough task, but it’s basketball, so you never know and the way Bekky has been playing if she gets hot, we can win it.”