With 24 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in a 42-37 Coral Shores victory against Varela on Monday, Jan. 12, Lady 'Canes senior Bekky Valenzuela collected her fifth triple-double of the season during her squad's eighth victory in a nine-game span.
A night later, Coral Shores would lose for just the second time since Dec. 6, to Gulliver Prep, 65-45, but in that contest, Valenzuela, who is averaging 10.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 5.4 steals per game, added to her double-double total, now with nine in her senior campaign, as the Lady 'Canes prepare for the postseason with their regular-season finale on Thursday, Jan. 27 at TERRA Environmental.
"I've been saying it all year, but she has just been playing phenomenal," said Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers said about Valenzuela.
The victory on Monday also brought an end to Varela's four-game win streak, as Kylie Deckard also collected a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooke Mandozzi added 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals to bring Coral Shores to 10 wins in the truncated season.
"That is really a big accomplishment with all the cancelations we have had this year," said Meyers.
Against Gulliver Prep, Valenzuela racked up 14 points and 12 rebounds, giving her at least a double-double in every game this season, as well as six steals and six assists to keep Coral Shores tied at the end of the first and trailing by only four, 32-28, at halftime.
"Gilliver had a girl going D-I and I think Bekky was as good as her if not a bit better," said Meyers.
The Raiders went on a 19-5 run to break the game open in the third as the Hurricanes could not close the gap, while Mandozzi and Deckard both finished with eight points and Kailee Reinoso had six.
"If we play as we did in the first half against Gulliver, we can beat anybody, we just have to play a full game against a high-caliber team," said Meyers.
Coral Shores will be taking on Westminster in the opening round of the District 16-3A playoffs, on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Lady 'Canes won the first meeting between the squads by three earlier this season but will still be ranked as the lower fifth seed. The winner from Tuesday's matchup will move onto the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 2, against Somerset Silver Palms, the No. 1 seed.
"We played really well in that game, so it will be a battle for sure," Meyers said about playing Westminster. "I was hoping to get the better seed so we could play at home, and I thought we would get it because we had one more win and we beat them head-to-head, but they still ended up in front."