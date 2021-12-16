Riding a three-game win streak into the Monroe County matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Marathon High girls basketball team seemed primed to end a 10-game skid against its Keys rivals, as Coral Shores trailed by seven with less than two minutes to play on the Lady ’Canes home court.
Scoring at least 18 points for the fourth consecutive game, Abrianna Marshall netted a team-high 20 for the Lady ’Fins, while teammate Elana Eubanks pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Marti’yana Kilbourne matched her season-high for the second straight game with 10 points and 11 rebounds, giving her back-to-back double-doubles, all of which gave Marathon the lead with time winding down.
“Our girls show resiliency,” said Coral Shore coach Pat Meyers, noting it was 18-11 at the end of the first quarter in favor of Marathon. “We just could not buy a basket. We’d get open looks and they were playing a box-and-1 on Bekky (Valenzuela) all night, but in the second half we started to push the ball a bit more and cut into that lead.”
Facing the deficit, the Lady ’Canes went into a full-court man-to-man defense in hopes of “scratching away at the lead” and a few steals later, Valenzuela made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to tie the game and send it into overtime.
“It was a phenomenal night for her,” said Meyers.
However, in the extra period, it was once again Marathon that took a five-point advantage, only to have Valenzuela and Coral Shores rally for a second time, this one for the 50-47 victory in Tavernier.
Valenzuela was a steal and rebound shy of a third triple-double this season, tallying 26 points, nine steals and nine rebounds, as senior classmate Kylie Deckard had seven points and 11 rebounds while Brooke Mandozzi added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jenna Castillo contributed five points and four steals.
The victory brought an end to Marathon’s win streak — which had moved the Lady ’Fins within a game of .500 after starting the season 1-5 — during which Marshall averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.0 steals per game. She had a season-high 23 points in Marathon’s 53-16 win on Monday, Dec. 13, against Keys Gate, adding six assists and four steals, collected a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds to go along with five assist and three steals during a 47-37 victory versus Posnack on Dec. 8, and had 22 points, five rebounds and five steal in a 49-24 triumph to start the streak on Dec. 7 at Riviera Prep.
While the win-streak did end on Tuesday, it was the second straight game against Coral Shores in which Marathon has had the lead with less than two minutes to play, in front by six with four minutes remaining in the first meeting between the squads on 46-40.
The Lady ’Canes proceeded to go on their own five-game skid following the first victory against the Lady ’Fins, which was ended with a win against the Lady Conchs on Dec. 8. Coral Shores has a chance to win three straight entering the winter break, hosting Westminster Christian on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 4:30 p.m. while Marathon will not be back in action until Jan. 12 when Keys Gate comes to the Middle Keys.