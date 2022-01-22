While Demetrius Roach is set to coach his first season of college basketball with Legacy College-Key West, the former Conchs head man and assistant will have to wait another season for that to come to fruition as eligibility issues delayed the Waves’ debut.
The coach cited difficulties with online classes, as well as housing for out-of-town prospects, as reasons for the Waves’ inaugural season to be delayed.
“So we are postponing until next year,” said Roach. “The current eligible players have been transferred to other programs until we can fully organize.”
Until then, Roach noted he has remained active following the three Monroe County high school programs “and recruiting accordingly.”
“The island difficulties are definitely a factor, but I think a majority of the team’s roster has to be made with local players who live in the Keys,” said Roach.
Until Roach can fully get the Legacy College Waves going in Key West — which will participate on the NIAA level, thus not losing any members of the team to a season of NCAA eligibility — the coach noted he will continue working with the local youth in Monroe County.
“We will be doing individual youth skills training, some summer camps and in other ways to help out the community,” said Roach.