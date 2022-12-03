kaiden Weinstok

A significant reason for the 3-1 start to the season for the Coral Shores High boys soccer team has been the play of Hurricanes goalkeeper Kaiden Weinstock. Against Marathon, twice over, the senior netminder thwarted the Dolphins’ attempts, with three of the four goals coming via defensive miscues, while a majority of the goals he allowed in the program’s one loss this season came during a match when the Hurricanes were handed four double-yellow cards — leaving them at just seven players on the pitch versus the defending state champions.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, against Monsignor Pace, Weinstock was once again large in front of the net, collecting four saves, which Coral Shores coach Jorge Bosque expressed offensively and defensively the rest of the team tied it together for a 5-1 victory on the Spartans home turf.