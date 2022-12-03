A significant reason for the 3-1 start to the season for the Coral Shores High boys soccer team has been the play of Hurricanes goalkeeper Kaiden Weinstock. Against Marathon, twice over, the senior netminder thwarted the Dolphins’ attempts, with three of the four goals coming via defensive miscues, while a majority of the goals he allowed in the program’s one loss this season came during a match when the Hurricanes were handed four double-yellow cards — leaving them at just seven players on the pitch versus the defending state champions.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, against Monsignor Pace, Weinstock was once again large in front of the net, collecting four saves, which Coral Shores coach Jorge Bosque expressed offensively and defensively the rest of the team tied it together for a 5-1 victory on the Spartans home turf.
“They played very well,” said Boqsue. “In the midfield, Bobby Temkin, Preston Carroll and Leo Vazquez controlled the ball and distributed or attacked with the ball. Defensively, Wilma Avila, Dominick Gonzalez and Keith Robinson rejected Pace’s attacks and played the ball back to our midfield to counter.”
At the half, Coral Shores held a 2-1 advantage after Theo Harris rippled the back of the net on an assist from Leo Vazquez for the first Hurricanes goal and Preston Carroll scored by picking up a loose ball inside the opponent’s penalty box. Pace’s lone goal came on a shot to the upper 90 of the net.
The second half belonged to Coral Shores as Bobby Temkin and Preston made their own magic by each scoring unassisted, as did Armando Picado, which was more than enough for Weinstock, who, the coach also expressed, distributed the ball very well.
Weinstock and the Hurricanes were expected to be tested on Friday, Dec. 2, when Key West and their highly-touted goalkeeper Karel Bublak visited Tavernier, which began a stretch of four games in seven days for Coral Shores, including a pair of matches against Somersets, Silver Palms and South Homestead, as well as a rematch against Pace.