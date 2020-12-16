Key West faced a tough opponent on its hardwood Monday night as Westlake Prep came in and took it to the hometown team, 80-47.
Westlake was up 18-12 after the first quarter, but from there the game got away from Key West.
“We got our a — whooped, and you can write that,” said Key West coach Demetrius Roach, who also goes by “DR.”
Westlake led 33-21 at the half, but they poured it on in the third and fourth quarters, outscoring Key West 47-26.
The two-leading scorers on Westlake, Nathaniel Richardson (30 points) and RJ Joseph (20 points), outscored the entire Key West team. Saevion Brown exploded with nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the team’s third-leading scorer.
Westlake’s Ricky Williams was also active from three-point land, going two-for-two from the outside. Williams also hit three out of four free throws, finishing with nine points.
Defensively, the game was a real struggle for the Conchs as their coach said they gave up a lot of points in the paint.
On the other side of the court, Key West sometimes found themselves facing the opposing 6-foot-9 Westlake center, Daniel Deng Mabior, down by the hoop. Mabior was swatting down shots with strong authority; he’s averaging 3.5 blocks per game on the season, while the national average is 0.5 blocks per game, per maxpreps.com.
Key West was out-matched from start to finish and they never were able to exceed 12 points in any quarter of the game.
Roach said Westlake is a good team and he pointed out everybody on their team last year has gone to a Division I school, and several of their players [this year] are from overseas. The coach added he likes to schedule games against some of the tougher prep teams like this in order to prepare his team for their district games.
Despite the defeat, Roach pointed out several positives that he took away from his team’s performance, such as Key West being able to get into offensive sets in this game, which is something they were unable to previously do in their last game. The coach also said he was pleased with the play of Jason Jeudy, Malik Hunter and Camron Perkins.
“I liked what Jason Jeudy is doing for us on the defensive end, Malik Hunter has always been in attack mode and Camron Perkins did some dirty work on the boards,” Roach said.
Key West’s leading scorer in this game was Hunter, who had two three-pointers and knocked down three out of his four free throw attempts. Hunter finished with 15 points. Second-leading scorer Corey Vanderhoff added two three-pointers in the fourth quarter and had a total of eight points
Perkins also had an active evening getting fouled as he knocked down four of his six free-throw attempts from the line and ended was six points.
Key West fell to 0-3 on the season as Roach said he realized it was going to take some time to get his team into order after not having any pre-season games.
The coach added he is just happy his boys can still get out there and play in the midst of everything going on with the pandemic.
Key West does not have any more games scheduled until the day after Christmas when they will next face Taravella (Coral Springs) at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m.
“Every day is a new day. We’ll get into practice tomorrow and try to clean up some mistakes and look at some film and go from there,” according to Roach.