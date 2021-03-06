Calmness on the ball and an amazing work ethic, as well as a dedication to improving, creativity, leadership ability and command on the field and making the right play once she has the ball, were the ways Key West High girls soccer coach Justin Martin described the qualities of senior captain Marie Willy during the last two seasons, and who, during that span has now garnered, twice over, The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year honors.
Now the Conchs’ second-year coach has come to the realization that this offseason he must find a way to move on without the player who led the team in minutes played, even among the goalies, and assists, as well as taking that team’s penalty and free kicks.
“You always hope a younger player can step up and try to fill a senior’s shoes, but when it comes to replacing someone like Marie who has had an incredible career, you just don’t replace a Marie Willy, you can’t replace a Marie Willy, you just hope somebody can pick up the slack that she’s going to leave,” said Martin. “It’s the way high school goes, you always have players leaving and you are always looking for that next player to step up. I thought losing the key seniors from last year was going to be tough but this year she was the one player we relied on.”
In fact, Willy only sat when the rest of the Conch starters were pulled in mercy-rule games, then once when she was on a yellow card in a 5-1 victory against Coral Shores, and in the finale when she left with an injury.
“When she went down you felt the air taken out of the team,” said Martin. “That’s what she meant and was the beating heart of the team this year. When she went down in that game we just didn’t have much fight left after that.”
That’s because Willy not only netted five goals, which was fifth-best on the squad, but also had a third of the team’s assists this year with a Conchs’ best eight.
“She really didn’t get that many chances to shoot on target, but what she did do was absolutely incredible,” said Martin. “She’s everything you want to see a player, she’s a quick study and she learns. She likes to find her flaws and fix them. She is a vocal leader on the team and fills the senior voice.”
It was not always that way for Willy, as during her first two seasons with the program she was solely an “attack first”-minded forward and Martin admitted he did not foresee the transition. Even when he took control of the program last season, Willy was still starting up front, when the two came to a decision to move her to a midfield position.
“We both realized that she could score, but we also needed her on the ball more and as great as her goal-scoring abilities are, it is so much important for her to be more of a distributor and creative piece. It was so much more valuable to the team,” said Martin.
The Conchs coach continued to explain it was as if a light switch went off for the team when Willy took to her new role.
“We struggled to score goals early on last year and once we switched her, we took off the scoring and that was a lot to do with Marie,” said Martin. “It didn’t take a single game and she was already the engine that made the whole team go. That was her, instantly.”
Martin noted it was Willy who first came to him with the idea to make the change.
“I wouldn’t have made the switch if she didn’t want it,” said Martin. “I think it brought out the best in her and I think she enjoyed that responsibility.”
It also helped the Lady Conchs return to the FHSAA State Tournament for the first time in roughly a decade, reaching the region semifinals where they would fall to Gulliver Prep, during which Willy’s high school career came to a close with her on the sideline due to the hamstring injury.
As for continuing her career, Martin conveyed that she has not committed to playing college in soccer because she is also one of the top students in the Key West High Class of 2021, as well as being the Homecoming queen, and the coach expressed it is a decision she has to determine on her own.
“I know the door is open for her and I told her I’ll be here to help her; however, but it’s going to be a tough decision for her,” said Martin. “If she wants to play in college, she’s likely not to play at the UFs, they have their recruiting classes already set, so she’ll have to play at a D-II likely but being one of the smartest kids in the county, as far as academics, she can go anywhere she wants. So it’s a decision she is still trying to make.”
Martin also has some major decision to make of his own this offseason, now that Willy will no longer be donning the Conchs’ crimson and grey, even going as far as saying he is likely to change the team’s formation next season without Willy’s calmness on the ball, amazing work ethic, creativity and leadership on and off the pitch.
“I have a lot on the table and, with the players we have coming back, I know I have a few that can help fill that role, but I know no one player will likely do it alone,” said Martin. “That should tell you enough about here right there, that we are looking for two people to do what one did this year.”