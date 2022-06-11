Whether it be a quiet leader or a vocal one, Key West High softball coach Jason Garcia knew a player had to step up this season in order for the Lady Conch to have success. In fact, that was the exact conversation following a loss to American Heritage in the region semifinal last season, according to the coach, reiterating that somebody has to step up and lead this team.
Little did he expect it would be Yahaira Williams, not because of her ability, after all the senior was a part of the all-state team as a freshman, but because, as the Lady Conchs coach explained, “you don’t expect that from a 17-year-old who you haven’t heard seven words from in three years.”
Yet in the offseason, Garcia recalled, “she told me she would be the person and took the bull by the horns and did it,” to become The Citizen’s All-Monroe County softball Player of the Year.
“We were sitting on the bench during a tournament watching a pitcher and Yahaira was sitting next to me saying ‘she throws a screwball and a rise, but we can beat them,” said the coach, expressing that was the moment he started to see the growth in Williams. “Physically she matured, mentally she matured, emotionally she matured, in every aspect of the game she matured, which was a big thing for us to have that leader showing what to do and how to do and to get it done was amazing.”
It was not just off the field where Williams was crucial to the team, as she came into the season hitting almost everything thrown at her, reaching safely in the first 10 games of the season, with 17 hits, three home runs and 21 RBI in that span.
“Hitting is contagious and as she was doing things, like getting to practice early to hit off the tee, the other girls were watching what she was doing,” said Garcia. “She would ask me to throw some extra BP which she didn’t really need because she was so locked in early in the season.”
The coach furthered that he believes Williams was showing the rest of the Lady Conchs how she was hoping they would all take on the season, especially with Williams’ mentality being that of states or bust.
“Her leadership and work ethic was off the charts this year,” said Garcia, pointing out that by midseason, with most of the team coming out early for practice, he too believed they could make a run to the state finals. “I think confidence had a lot to do with it. The other players really did feed off that and throughout the season, even if she had a bad game, she didn’t let anything affect or bother her. She never really went into a slump, she would forget about a bad game and just continue to do what she does. She was always keeping the girls going, never down, always hyped.”
At the plate, Williams would finish 14th in the state with a .968 slugging percentage, third in the state with 38 RBI, and eighth with 38 runs, while also leading the Lady Conchs with a .507 batting average and club-best 40 hits, 14 doubles and five triples, while also leading Key West to the program’s first FHSAA Region Championship in school history.
In the FHSAA State Semifinals, Key West lost 3-1 to Lake Wales, ending the season two wins shy of the championship, but Garcia still believes they were the better team, stating “if we played 10 times, I bet you we beat them seven out of 10 times.”
“We knew we deserved to be there, but it just didn’t happen,” said Garcia.”Yahaira took it pretty hard, being the leader and not having her best game, but I told her afterward that she got us here and we win and lose as a team.
“That group of ladies has done so much over the last three and a half years, also dealing with COVID,” the coach furthered about the senior class. “It was certainly bittersweet, but I told the girls that are still coming up that if they want that opportunity too, they are going to have to work the same way these seniors did.”
The coach is also expecting Williams — who has offers from Florida Atlantic and Newberry College as well as other offers on the table — to be named to the South Florida Dairy Farmer Player of the Year for Class 4A as well as being a first-team all-state selection. Garcia also does not believe it will not be easy to replace Williams next season, but with the way she came out of her shell this season, he is eager to see who steps up next season.
“I’ve been coaching baseball and softball for 28 years and what she did was amazing,” said Garcia. “She was always really quiet, but this year she really wanted to step into that leadership role and take on the challenge of working with the younger girls and she did.”