It was the right place, right time for the Key West High track and field team when Marques Williamson rolled into town. That’s because the year Williamson moved to the Keys, as a sophomore, was the very same season the FHSAA introduced javelin as a high school event in the state of Florida, after the now Conch graduate was already a state qualifier as a freshman in Utah.
“He set the bar in regard to javelin and set an example for the rest of the guys, and girls too, to follow,” said Key West coach Dave Perkins. “His dad was a high school coach and his brothers were throwers as well, so he definitely had a leg up.”
So it was no surprise that first season when Williamson rose to the top of the Conchs history books with the school record in the newly added event at 131 feet, despite having the season cut short due to COVID. He backed that up by reaching the state finals as a junior and, this season, he was a two-time qualifier in both the discus and javelin — in which he set the school mark at 162 feet to become The Citizen’s All-Monroe County boys track and field Athlete of the Year.
“It would have probably been more but that one year set him back, especially being such a technical sport,” Perkins said about the school record Williamson set in the javelin.
The record javelin throw came in the District 16-2A Finals this season, which won Williamson the district championship, the same meet he would also claim the gold in the discus and too fourth in the shot put. Those results, Perkins furthered, were nothing new for the senior, as “his process of firing himself up would also get the other kids fired up in the process as well.”
“When you open a game, you always want to score early because it sets the tone for the rest of the game,” said Perkins. “It’s similar for a track meet and with the field events first and Marques throwing, we’d accumulate some points right off the bat, so we’d be on top already after his three throwing events. It definitely would set the tone for the rest of the day. It was a great bump to have mentally and spirit-wise with regard to the team.”
His personal record for the discus, of 148.32 feet, came on his first throw at the 2A State Finals, which placed him 13th overall, while he took 12th overall in the javelin with a throw of 152 feet — 10 feet shy of accomplishing his goal of medaling.
“There was just a combination of things going on,” Perkins said about Williamson in the State Finals. “I know at the district meet he had a huge head wind, and he used the wind to his advantage. There was also a bit more pressure at state, but had he thrown what he was capable of, he would have medaled at states.”
While Williamson is still looking to continue throwing in college, potentially remaining in the Keys for a year to better his options, he has set the bar high for the future generations of Conchs to catch, and next year the Key West coach expressed the throwers, “are going to be some big shoes to fill.”
“They are going to have some work to do to catch up,” said Perkins. “Hopefully we have guys who can step up, we have a lot of kids out there who were showing some improvements, but with Marques there they were all showing improvement trying to catch up with him. He was their role model.”