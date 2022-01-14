Leading by a pair of goals at the intermission of a non-district match on Wednesday, Jan. 12, Key West assistant coach Scott Paul figured it would be a good time to shift players around in case moves need to be made in a pinch during the postseason, which is just weeks away.
While the Lady Conchs slipped up for a 10-minute span, allowing two scores in a 3-3 draw, the Lady Conchs coach expressed it gave a good assessment of potential formations in case Key West is missing players in the playoffs.
“We had some starters who were out, so it allowed us to play a lot of different players at a lot of different positions,” said Paul. “Headed into districts, because there is a load of talent on this team and knowing anything can happen at a moment’s notice with COVID, this was the time to try some players who haven’t gotten a lot of playing time or players at other position, so I can better advise (head coach) Justin (Martin) when he asks about certain players in certain places.”
Traveling without the head coach, who is also the Conchs athletic director and needed to stay behind to host the Key West girls basketball game against Coral Shores on Wednesday, the Lady Conchs took control of the match on a pair of unanswered first-half goals, the first on a corner kick by Mercedes Pietro, redirected by Nikole Tomita, and the second by Addy Sessoms, also assisted by Pietro, before the H.E.A.T. netted its first goal only to have Sessoms put her team back in front by two on a goal assisted by Gabby Lee.
“We had a ton of great movement in that first half,” said Paul, noting the Lady Conchs had 15 shots, of which six were on target. “The movement through the midfield is excellent, and we are really starting to put it together in the final third. The offense is really starting to gel, and we just need to find those who are willing to tee off at the top of the box.”
That was the reason Paul decided to move things around, to give some other opportunities to players who have not had the chance to score this season.
“We have more pure shooters on this team than we ever have, who can rifle the ball on point, they are just not pulling the trigger,” said Paul. “It’s not like we are throwing in people who can’t play. We had some really good production out of the younger players. The defensive line was very tough, outside of the two breakdowns.”
Paul explained the goals came on two punt clearances that were volleyed back into the Key West zone for counter-attacks.
“We tightened things up after that and put a lot of pressure on them in the last 10 to 15 minutes of the game,” said Paul. “The girls were moving the ball around beautifully.”
Despite having multiple opportunities, including two corner kicks in that final stretch, the Lady Conchs were unable to convert a final tally, leaving the match in a draw, but Paul further conveyed that the draw meant little in the overall big picture of the season. Key West has two matches left this season, on Saturday, Jan. 15, against Lemon Bay at 10 a.m. at the KWHS Back Yard, and Friday, Jan. 21, also at home against Somerset Silver Palms.
“I think we are coming together at the right time,” said Paul. “COVID is just a wild card right now, and you never know, week-to-week, who’s going to be down, so this gave the girls the confidence and significant time on the ball, because you never know when you are going to be down three of your starters on a moment’s notice.”