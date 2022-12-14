Injuries and illnesses had the Coral Shores High girls basketball team reeling with back-to-back losses on the road, but a return trip home with the majority of its lineup intact is exactly what the Lady ’Canes needed as they rebounded with a 55-5 victory on Friday, Dec. 9, against Keys Gate, which provided the momentum the Hurricanes carried into a 44-25 win against Florida Christian on Monday, Dec. 12.
“Getting Brooke (Mandozzi) and Lea (Castellanos) back from concussion protocol helped of course as they’re a big part of what we do, but playing without them earlier in the week and then in practice the last week definitely had a silver lining as it helped our depth,” said Lady ’Canes coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “It forced some of our girls into different roles and got them some good experience, reps and opportunity to show what they could do in different spots.”
One of those players who impressed the coach without the team’s top ball handlers was junior forward Lisny Cedillo, which in turn has allowed Mandozzi to find a new rotation.
“With Lisny having strung together a few strong games on the defensive side of the ball, with steals and rebounds, we decided to try something a little different to start the game and we played Grace Leffler at guard to get her, Brooke, and Lisny on the court together a little more,” explained the coach. “Grace and Brooke both have the skills to play guard and we’re deeper at forward so we felt like it was a good opportunity to try it coming into the game.”
It worked as the Lady ’Canes came out firing with 21 first-quarter points for an 18-point lead and then followed with a 14-point second quarter to send the game into the half with Coral Shores ahead 35-3.
“I was a little hesitant because we didn’t know much about Keys Gate and we didn’t really work on it at practice,” said Mandozzi. “Keys Gate was big and athletic looking so we figured it would help us with their size if nothing else and we could go back to a more traditional lineup if we had to. It worked out great I thought. Grace really did a good job of adjusting on the fly and really didn’t skip a beat. Lisny’s been so consistent and was again and Brooke’s Brooke she’s always steady and reliable for what we need.”
With a running clock in the second half, every Lady ‘Cane in jersey was able to get at least eight minutes of playing time and all but two scored, led by Mandozzi with 14 points and three steals, Alondra Apolinario contributed nine points, going 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, Castellanos had eight points, Leffler finished with seven points and eight rebounds, Makayla Hahn tallie six points and four steals while Kacelyn Hollis put in four points.
“Abby Vogt started at point guard for us. She’s another one who’s come along fast and is really playing great basketball for us. She really sees the court well and pushes the ball and got us off to a great start with us getting some easy baskets with her out there,” said the coach. “Lea Castellanos picked up right where she left off before her concussion playing a great game for us and Makayla Hahn had another strong game. Makayla is so quick and athletic that she really creates problems for other teams and she and all of the girls are getting better and better as they continue to learn what we’re trying to do and as it becomes more habit through repetition.”
Three nights later, Coral Shores had to take back to the road where they had just dropped two straight and for the third straight game needed to adjust the lineup, as Vogt sprained her ankle against Keys Gate.
“While it was noticeable at times that we were shuffling things around, you couldn’t tell by the offensive output,” said Mandozzi, whose team scored 19 points in the opening quarter to taking a 15-point advantage against Florida Christian.
Scoring was 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first, was Mandozzi before a well-balanced attack in the second quarter, with six Coral Shores players combining for a 14-points, opened the lead even further with Hahn and Gabby Mellidis scoring three points each and four other ’Canes for a 33-10 score at halftime.
“We’re really playing well together and getting better at seeing the court,” said Mandozzi. “We had seven girls score in the first quarter to the tune of a 19-point quarter, which is a pretty good offensive output, to say the least. Brooke hit the offensive glass pretty aggressively and had six of her 10 points in the quarter off offensive rebounds. Brooke, Lisny Cedillo, Gabby Mellidis and Grace all hit the offensive boards well and we had a lot of second-chance points.”
Adding four steals to her game-high was Mandozzi, Leffler added nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks, Cedillo had four points and 10 rebounds, while Hahn four points, six assists, and seven steals, mostly all in the first half.
“I was really proud of the way the girls adjusted to all of the lineups shuffling with our injuries,” said Mandozzi. “This is a great group of girls that’s working so hard and getting better at a rapid rate. There are definitely things we still have to work on that can haunt us if we don’t do a better job of cleaning them up, and we’re really thin in a few areas right now, so we have to make sure we stay out of foul trouble.”
In the second half, Coral Shores went deep to its bench throughout the game with all of the Lady ’Canes playing at least eight minutes on the night as Leffler led on offense in the second half with seven of her nine points coming in the second half.
“We’ve moved Grace Leffler around and played her at guard some to help us deal with these injuries and we slid Makayla Hahn to the point guard spot where she’s been playing shooting guard a little more this season,” explained the coach. “They’re both working hard and doing great. Grace had a steal in the open court that she took to the basket for a layup that I was so pleased with and Makayla had her career-high in assists. It’s really great to see so many of our girls broadening their games. We had nine out of 11 players score in the game, so we’re working hard to get all of our girls experience when we can to help them, and the program, develop.”
Coral Shores (4-2 overall) is hoping to be fully healthy by Thursday, Dec. 15, when they head on the road for the final time before the holiday break to take on Monroe County rival Marathon at 5 p.m.
“Marathon is a strong team and their two guards are as good as we’ve seen this season, and they’ve been playing together as a group for so long now,” said Mandozzi. “I’m hoping we get some of our injured players back for the game but it’s not likely and we’ll be ready to go regardless of who we have. I know the atmosphere is going to be great down there. I love these types of rivalry games, and I’m really excited for our girls to experience it because for most of them this will be their first time.”