Injuries and illnesses had the Coral Shores High girls basketball team reeling with back-to-back losses on the road, but a return trip home with the majority of its lineup intact is exactly what the Lady ’Canes needed as they rebounded with a 55-5 victory on Friday, Dec. 9, against Keys Gate, which provided the momentum the Hurricanes carried into a 44-25 win against Florida Christian on Monday, Dec. 12.

“Getting Brooke (Mandozzi) and Lea (Castellanos) back from concussion protocol helped of course as they’re a big part of what we do, but playing without them earlier in the week and then in practice the last week definitely had a silver lining as it helped our depth,” said Lady ’Canes coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “It forced some of our girls into different roles and got them some good experience, reps and opportunity to show what they could do in different spots.”

