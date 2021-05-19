Averaging 35 kids during the 19 days of spring practices, according to Coral Shores football coach Alfonso Bryant, including a strong contingency of freshman at the sessions alongside an experienced backfield, the Hurricanes have a lot of optimism heading into the spring game on Wednesday, May 19, at Tropical Park against True North Classic at 4:30 p.m.
“I think this I the best eighth-grade class we have had at Coral Shores since I’ve been coach,” said Bryant. ”I’m thinking once the fall kicks off, we should have a good JV this coming year. Some have the potential to be varsity next year, but ideally I’d like to get them a game or two at JV to get them some experience and bring them in from there.”
That just makes Wednesday’s contest that much important as the Hurricanes’ coaching staff needs to insure they have the numbers to potentially make two squads next season.
“We want to get everyone some playing time, so we have that better understanding of what the fall will bring and maybe someone can surprise us,” said Bryant. “
One of those surprises already has been Alexander Gutierrez, who is expected to find a starting position on the outside of the offense and defense, while the coaches have been relying on the likes of retiring veterans and rising-senior Brian Lesko at quarterback, rising-sophomore center Chris Cooper at running back, rising-senior Dominic Monteagudo at fullback and linebacker and rising-senior Joey Caputo at defensive tackle and offensive guard.
“We are looking for those guys to take the lead because we are going to be really young on the outside,” said Bryant.
Thus far during the spring practices, Bryant credited the backfield veterans as “pretty much immaculate, leading the way.”
“They have really been focused on the roughly 35 players at spring practice understanding the playbooks,” said Bryant.
With the likes of Lesko, Cooper and Monteagudo leading the charge, Bryant noted he is hoping to put his team in different situations this spring.
“This spring game is going to tell exactly what we are going to look like come the fall,” said Bryant. “We think we want to do one think, but once we put it against some competition it may change.
“We are going to try some different things we didn’t do last year and we have a chance to see if we can be successful with that in the spring game,” added the coach. “If not we still have time to change some things around and open some stuff up, because we have a very good summer program lined upon for our kids and they are looking better every day.”