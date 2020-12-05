In the first three outings of the season, eighth-grader Elena Eubanks has shined for the Marathon High girl basketball team.
The Lady ’Fins were victorious in their final pre-season game against Gulliver Prep as Eubanks led the way with 28 points.
Molly Prince found the basket for 13 points and team captain, Abrianna Marshall contributed nine points.
“All the young girls played pretty good,” said coach Andy Garvey.
He explained how his team has only one returning player from last season, Marshall, at point guard. Garvey said she is the one out there pushing all the younger girls to do better.
The following game was a nail-bitter as Marathon lost 43-42 to St. Brendan. It came down to the wire.
Eubanks was the highlight again for the Lady ’Fins with 12 points. Prince added eight points and Marshall contributed nine points for the second-straight game.
The coach said he is working with three eighth-grade girls who are starting for his varsity team. Despite it being a young team, and nobody can do anything about that, Garvey credits the girls with working hard and never giving up.
“The whole team played as one. In that last minute, we just broke down,” Garvey said.
Against Florida-Christian, the Marathon girls were up in the first half, but they got pressed in the second half and lost 57-38.
A disappointed-sounding coach expressed Florida-Christian got a couple of steals and he had to call a couple of timeouts to try to regroup.
“I couldn’t throw anyone else in the game to help our team because they [the reserves] don’t know basketball the way they’re supposed to,” Garvey said.
Eubanks stole the show again with 21 points as the team’s leading scorer.
Garvey credits Marshall partially for her success because as the team’s point guard and with the opponents so keyed on her, she is making it so the other girls are wide open.
Marshall contributed eight points and Prince found the basket for five.
When reflecting on the season thus far, Garvey said the girls have played well in the first halves. The second halves have been the issue. The team just does not have the extra players to put in the games and that is when things have broken down.
“They never gave up,” Garvey said. “They just kept fighting, fighting, fighting, but by the time the fourth quarter came around we just ran out of gas.”