Three seasons ago, when Pedro Zapata arrived in the Florida Keys, he decided to give running an opportunity, mainly to remain in shape for his primary sport: soccer.
That was before he became a nationally renowned distance runner, who has signed his national letter of intent to run at Daytona State College next season.
“I knew you were destined for greatness from the second I enrolled you at MHS three years ago,” said Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez. “Your work ethic and determination far exceeds most your age. There is nobody more deserving than you. I cannot wait to see what the next two years have in store for you at Daytona State College. Keep chasing your dreams and making us all proud.”
Last season, Daytona State was the national runner out up at the NJCAA Division 2 level.
“It’s simply amazing how life works,” said Zapata. “Only three years ago, I was in Venezuela unsure of my future and here I am today, in the most amazing country in the world, committing to the most amazing team — Dayton State College. I am blesses to announce that I will be continuing my studies and athletics a DSC. Thank you to coach Wilson for believing in me and giving me this life changing opportunity. Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been a part of my life to this point. I do not have enough words to describe this feelings.”