Marathon High senior Pedro Zapata, left, stands with Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez at the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Friday, Nov. 19, at Holloway Park in Lakeland. On Saturday, Dec. 4, Zapata will be racing on the national stage during a Running Lane event in Huntsville, Ala.
The awards and accolades continue to roll in for Marathon High senior Pedro Zapata, as just days after running in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic, and being named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Runner of the Year, he has also been invited to participate in the Running Lane event on the national stage on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Huntsville, Ala.
“Pedro came over from Venezuela three years ago and the experiences he has gained because of cross county have been life-changing for him,” said assistant cross county coach Joey Gonzalez, who has been with Zapata since convincing the Dolphins harrier to join the cross-country team as a sophomore. “This has truly been a dream come true for him, and he was brought to tears next to his parents when he learned of his All-County Runner of the Year selection.”
He will be running on Saturday against roughly 1,000 elite runners from across the United States — placed in either the gold, silver or bronze race based on his season-best performances — with numerous college recruits expected to be present. The race will be broadcast live on MileSplit.Com
“He is such a humble, hard-working and dedicated student-athlete who has put it more work than anyone his age,” said Gonzalez.
“This has allowed him to get where he is today. He is hoping to run his way to a PR time in the 16s up in Huntsville, which would set him up nicely for many opportunities after high school graduation. He has been an absolute pleasure to coach and will be deeply missed next year as our team leader.”