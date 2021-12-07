Marathon runner Pedro Zapata finished 40thn at the Running Lane National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Dolphins senior set a personal record of 16 minutes, 41 seconds at the meet, which places him in the Top 3 all-time in Marathon High School 5K history.
Recalling two and a half years prior when Pedro Zapata arrived at Marathon High from Venezuela, “with nothing but a huge smile on his face,” Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez remembers thinking, despite not know any English, Zapata was determined to learn.
“Here he is today, participating in the Running Lane National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama … shattering records … running a PR time of 16:41, placing him in the Top 3 all-time in Marathon High School 5K history and placing in the top 40 out of 350 runners in his division on the national stage,” said Gonzalez, following the national cross-country race on Saturday, Dec. 4. “I’m absolutely speechless. This experience has been like no other for me as a coach.”
It was Gonzalez — the English as a Second Language teacher when the Dolphins harrier first arrived at Marathon High as a sophomore — who is credited with convincing Zapata, a soccer player in his native country, to join the cross-country team and begin the historic run. For the next two and a half years, Gonzalez, the Dolphins assistant distance running coach as well as being the head baseball coach, has been with Zapata every step of the way, including driving him to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association State All-Star meet in Lakeland, where the Dolphins senior placed 16th despite being seeded 27th entering the meet, and Saturday’s National Championship in Alabama, where he placed 40th.
“Things will not be the same without you next year, but I know your continued work ethic and determination will carry you forward as you prepare to become a college student-athlete in the very near future,” Gonzalez said about Zapata. “We love you, Marathon loves you, kid. Congratulations on a historic cross-country career at Marathon High and thank you for always representing our hometown with class and pride.”