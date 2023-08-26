Blast from the past Joey Cooke Joey Cooke Author email Aug 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hurricanes running back J’Quan Lopez broke through the Panthers defensive line in a Key West Youth Football League flag game on Sept. 17, 2002 at the George Mira Football Field. Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE Hurricanes coach Hugo Valdes Jr. seemed a little perplexed after calling a huddle with his flag team in a game played in September 2001. RON COOKE/SCORE The Hurricanes’ cheerleaders dance and cheer for their team in flag football action in September 2001 at George Mira field. RON COOKE/SCORE Andre Guieb took a break with a turn at the water cooler on a hot summer afternoon during Junior Football League practice on Aug. 23, 2002. RON COOKE/SCORE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Key West Youth Football League is scheduled to begin the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the George Mira Football Field. Here’s a look back to youth football from 2001-03. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer (us) Joey Cooke Author email Follow Joey Cooke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you