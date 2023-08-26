It is a mixed bag for the Key West High cross country teams entering the 2023 campaign. At the top, the Conchs have senior Colbin Hill and Lady Conch junior Caylaa Makimaa, both of whom, with the right time at regional, have an opportunity to qualify for the state championships this season, while the remainder of the team is hoping to close the gap on those top harriers so they can advance through the postseason as a complete squad. “A lot of the newer ones are coming from track so they have never done the distance, but there is definitely some potential,” said Key West High girls coach Keara McGraw. “They have all been working really well together, which is nice to see. There’s a bit of a gap between our top and bottom last year, but that is closing a bit and a part of that is having Caylaa and Colbin to work off. Every practice I see them figuring out how to work together so they get stronger together.” KEY WEST BOYS There is a trio of seniors expected to fill out of the Key West lineup this season, Hill being the most experienced having qualified for states as a sophomore and regionals a year ago, both as an individual. “Colbin is putting in some good mileage,” said Key West boys coach Mark Coleman. “If he can harness his power, he has a real shot at states, and he is getting to a point where is he starting to learn his pace. Before he always thought he had to be in front, but now, he is learning the importance of a pack and when to go fast and when to go slow.” Looking to close the gap on Hill are senior classmates Sebastian Jaroszewicz and Wyatt Gibson, while the coach also expressed his excitement about the potential of sophomores Daniel Roy, who was the No. 2 harrier for the Conchs last year, and Prometheus Delacerda, who is new to the team this season, as well as juniors William Forster and Jerven Louis. “Jervin has a lot of natural speed, so I am hoping for a lot of good things,” said Coleman, noting there is still a battle for the starting lineup. “There are some who are very talented, just lacking motivation, but overall I think our team will do better than last year and we will make it to regions. Our 22s just couldn’t get down to 21s, so if we train properly we can get to those 21s.” KEY WEST GIRLS The Lady Conchs are also looking for a return trip to the Region 4-2A Championships in 2023, while Makimaa, who had a 20:33 in the region finals last season, has made the improvements, according to McGraw, to make a run to the state championships. “I’d love to say we can make it to states, but I would not be happy if we did not make it to regions as a team,” said McGraw, pointing out that the year prior Key West had a state qualifier, Catarineau Cassidy, who ran a minute slower in the region finals than Makimaa last season but still advanced. “If we can keep some consistent strong running up, I definitely see some potential in Caylaa. It will take some work to get to states, because times keep on dropping, but she has the ability to do it, we just need to keep grinding away the next couple of months.” Running alongside Makimaa so far in the preseason are returners Niama Thomas, who the coach credited with putting in a lot of good work during the summer, and Laria Anaya, the Lady Conchs No. 2 last season, while McGraw also has been impressed by freshman Violet Jangraw, expecting her to be in the starting lineup, with Brianna Nodal at No. 5 and 10 other girls also challenging for a starting spot. “I think with the edition of these newer girls, we will be able to get closer to states this year,” said McGraw. “There is a lot of potential in the squad we have. We are happy with the amount of recruiting they did on their own, so there is a group of girls who are ready and a group behind them with a ton of potential.” In order to keep closing that gap between the top and the bottom, both coaches have put together courses that push the limits of the younger runners while preparing the more experienced harriers, like Makimma and Hill, for the postseason and a potential run to the state championships. That includes once again racing on the mounds at the Key West Golf Club, the addition of a race in Big Pine, as well as scheduled meets at Larry and Penny Park and the Spanish River Invitational. “I want them to get through this first meet and get the preseason jitters out, so they can all realize their potential,” said McGraw, whose team was at the Preseason Conquistdor Challenge on Friday, Aug. 25. “My returners all know what it felt like last year to make it to regionals, so they all want to build on that.” jwcooke@keysnews.com
