As they did when they played in the Key West Youth Football League, coaches Packers’ James Osborne, Dolphins’ Lawrence ‘Poppy’ Marius, along with ref Junior Guieb and teams, watched referee Glenwood Lopez toss the coin to open the C Division game.
BOTTOM: Somehow, Packers quarterbacK Wyatt Garcia (No. 10) emerged from a scrum to pick up several yards against the Dolphins.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Dolphins’ Leondre Marius got the ball on the tee for placekicker Maxwell Oreius, who booted the ball through he uprights.
MIDDLE: The Packers tear through the banner held by the cheerleaders as they enter the field for their C Division contest with the Dolphins.
Dolphins Jaiden Pierre (No. 10) blasted past the Packers defense on his way to the end zone for a touchdown.
After scoring a touchdown for the Dolphins, Jaiden Pierre booted the ensuing kickoff to the Packers.
TOP: With the Dolphins defense rushing the play, Packers quarterback Wyatt Garcia (No. 10) turned to flip the ball to running back Edouard Jean (No. 21).
TOP: Bulldogs’ Max Fonseca was double-teamed by Wolverines’ Crews Torres (No. 5) and Marcus DePalma.
LEFT: Bulldogs’ Tyrique Scott (No. 1) almost had a pass reception but was broken up by Wolverines’ Amari Dyer (No. 7) Marcus DePalma (No. 17) in Flag Division action.
BELOW: The halftime presentation by the Wolverines’ cheerleaders was packed with plenty of action.
The second week of the Key West Youth Football League was full of lopsided contests with a pair of shutouts on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the George Mira Football Field.
In the Flag Division, AOK Realty Gators drubbed the Moore Than Fades Seminoles, 28-6, while the Pepsi Bulldogs got their second victory of the campaign, a 23-8 win over the First State Bank Wolverines.