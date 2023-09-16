The second week of the Key West Youth Football League was full of lopsided contests with a pair of shutouts on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the George Mira Football Field.

In the Flag Division, AOK Realty Gators drubbed the Moore Than Fades Seminoles, 28-6, while the Pepsi Bulldogs got their second victory of the campaign, a 23-8 win over the First State Bank Wolverines.