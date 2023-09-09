The season officially kicked off for the Key West Youth Football League with four games contested on Saturday, Sept. 2, at George Mira Field in the Wickers Field Sports Complex.

The action continues with Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 9, with the Seminoles and Gators playing at 4 p.m., followed by the Bulldogs and Wolverines at 5 p.m., both in the Flag Division, while in C Division will be the Packers and Dolphins at 6 p.m., and the nightcap at 8 p.m. is the B Division contest between the Buccaneers and Ravens.