Bulldogs ball carrier Tyrique Scott zigged and zagged his way past Seminoles’ defenders Maximus Boros, left, and Joaquin Barroso (No. 51) en route to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown and 6-0 Dawgs advantage.
The Bulldogs could not catch up with Seminoles running back Maximus Boros on his way to the end zone for a 50-yard scoring run and an 8-6 game with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter.
Seminoles running back Maximus Boros (No. 4) looks back at Bulldogs defenders Elijah Carey (No. 2) and Finley Donohue (No. 6) on the way to a touchdown.
The Bulldogs cheerleaders worked on their routine on the sidelines during the matchup with the Seminoles.
The Pepsi Bulldogs watched the coin toss from the sidelines before they faced off against the Moore Than Fades Seminoles.
Seminoles Finley Donohue (No. 6) ran in a two-point conversion for an 8-0 first quarter advantage and put his team up, 20-12, on a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs center Max Fonseca gave cleared up a few things prior to the snap in flag football action.
Bulldogs ball carrier Tyrique Scott zigged and zagged his way past Seminoles’ defenders Maximus Boros, left, and Joaquin Barroso (No. 51) en route to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown and 6-0 Dawgs advantage.
The Seminoles cheerleaders kept the fans entertained prior to the kickoff of the Key West Youth Football League.
RON COOKE/Score The Moore Than Fades Seminoles flag team did a little warmup after the lightning all-clear was announced by league officials.
Seminoles running back Tyrique Scott ran past the Seminoles defense for a big day with 70 yards rushing on two carries for two touchdowns.
The season officially kicked off for the Key West Youth Football League with four games contested on Saturday, Sept. 2, at George Mira Field in the Wickers Field Sports Complex.
The action continues with Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 9, with the Seminoles and Gators playing at 4 p.m., followed by the Bulldogs and Wolverines at 5 p.m., both in the Flag Division, while in C Division will be the Packers and Dolphins at 6 p.m., and the nightcap at 8 p.m. is the B Division contest between the Buccaneers and Ravens.