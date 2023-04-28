Taking to George Mira Field at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, will be the 10- to 12-year-old boys, followed by the 7- to 9-year-old boys at 10 a.m., after that the season will officially conclude for the Key West Youth Lacrosse League, after practices began in February.

The 13-to-15 year old boys and middle school girls have both already played their final matches, with the girls taking to the field in the Wickers Sports Complex on Saturday, April 22, for their finale, while the older boys completed their schedule two weeks prior.

Tags

Recommended for you