Taking to George Mira Field at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, will be the 10- to 12-year-old boys, followed by the 7- to 9-year-old boys at 10 a.m., after that the season will officially conclude for the Key West Youth Lacrosse League, after practices began in February.
The 13-to-15 year old boys and middle school girls have both already played their final matches, with the girls taking to the field in the Wickers Sports Complex on Saturday, April 22, for their finale, while the older boys completed their schedule two weeks prior.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
WHITE 1,
RED 0
It was a defensive battle in the finale for the middle school girls, as only seven total shots were taken on target, two of which came from Ashlyn Picco who had the lone goal in the contest to go along with two interceptions, six ground balls and two face offs won. Ava Rodriguez also had one of the shots on goal as well as an assist and three ground balls in the win, Ellen Van Eller had two shots on goal and a ground ball, Coral Bellingham scooped four ground balls, Morgan Koskinen three ground balls, and Maren Shepard a ground ball.
For Red, Grace Holtkamp had six ground balls, Teagan Shea had two interceptions and three ground balls, Beyza Atilla two ground balls and an interception, while Lili McBain and Bella Ortega both napped a ground ball while each taking one of their team’s only two shots on goal.
BOYS 7/9
WHITE 4,
RED 4
In a hard-fought contest, neither team could take a decisive lead, as White’s Kai Mularz burried three goals to go along with two ground balls and and a face off win, Maxwell Thomas also score for white, while Oliver Louchheim claimed two ground balls, two assists and a faceoff win, and Mason Cabrera has a face off win.
Red was powered by Miles Santelli’s goal, assist, three ground balls and face off win, Tristan Acevedo contributed two goals, a face off win and a ground ball, Cain Guest scored, Asa Blum had two assists and a face off win, Grayson Russek won a game-high two faceoff wins with a ground ball and Cody Hawks got to one ground ball.