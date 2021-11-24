Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: For about 10 years. I started playing in my home country, and then I played here my sophomore and junior years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Nope.
Q: Why did you decide to focus just on baseball?
A: As a Dominican, we have it in our blood. It's something my dad has been teaching me since I was little and something I enjoyed.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season I do my workouts every day, throughout the week, and in the offseason it's one to two hours a day.
Q: Do there is a difference between in-season and offseason training?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Do you need that downtime away from the sport?
A: Not actually, I like to keep grinding and getting better every day.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: To me, they are both very important, even if I don't make it in baseball because I want to have something to study in the future so I know what career to pick.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I like to draw a lot and am pretty good at it.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to put in a lot of effort.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I would like to make a lot of As, so get my work done, and for sports just keep grinding and see what happens.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: For now, to be as great of a baseball player as I can be.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In the first game of the season, we beat Coral Shores 15-1 and I went 4-for-4 in that game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Judd) Wise, he's a really good teacher and coach and is always there to help tell me what I need to do. Also, my parents have pushed me through everything, the good and the bad things.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To try their hardest. It can be difficult, but in order to make it somewhere in your future, you really have to give effort.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: For my cousin, to push through everything. Since I came here, he's always told me to go hard and I have a chance to get picked for a team when I grow up.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: It's going to be hard, but I think I'm prepared and know what to do in certain situations and I'll be great.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Tokyo, because there is a place they do anime conventions and I'm really into anime.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Oh man, I don't do much besides play baseball and clean the house with my mom.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Right after practice, trying to do all the homework. My junior year was not as easy as I expected it to be.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Keep practicing.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not to a point yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I'll take it, no doubt.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I sometimes get really down when we are trailing, so I need to get my mindset to the point where I always think we can win.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It's a really good place. Since I came here, everyone has been really good to me.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: When my mom cooks her rice, beans and chicken, I really like it.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Engineering, because I like construction and sometimes my mom told said I should do it because she sees I like to draw a lot. She told me if I don't make it in baseball, she thinks, because of my drawing, I could build something.