Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: Canettes, I just started my junior year, and weightlifting my sophomore, but I have been dancing since I was 2.
Q: Why not start Canettes earlier then?
A: I did not think I was good enough, confidence was definitely something I needed to work on, but I was improving throughout high school with my dance skills, a lot, and I’m glad I finally had the confidence to tryout, and I made the team.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did cheerleading my sophomore year, but I wasn’t a fan of it. It just wasn’t for me.
Q: What prompted you to join weightlifting in high school?
A: One of my friends from cheerleading and I were both interested in cheerleading, so we went to a few of the practices and ended up loving it.
Q: Not that you are into those, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During season, we have practice every day after school for both sports. During the offseason, for dance I have my normal dance classes at the studio a few hours a week, I did cut back because of AP classes, and then for weightlifting I go to the gym a few hours a week, but I don’t do it super often, again because of my AP classes.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, I do have the summer, which is great, but I won’t have much time because I’m going to be a camp counselor this summer. Any other downtime I have, even during the school year, I’m an executive officer on the Key Club district board, so all my time goes to that pretty much.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d say academics are most important because I’ve always been academically inclined, and I do get good grades, so they take priority.
Q: Between Canettes and weightlifting, which is more important?
A: I’d say Canettes because I’ve been doing dance my whole life, and I’m so passionate about it.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: My ambition and leadership skills because I’m an officer in a lot of clubs at the school.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork. Even in weightlifting, which is an individual sport, you have your whole team cheering you on, and you build relationships with those people.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For weightlifting to go to regional and raise my SAT score.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I always have had a dream of becoming a choreographer because I love dance so much. I look up to people, like Mark Meismer, who are amazing with that stuff.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making the Canettes because I worked so hard throughout that week for the tryout. I was so nervous and I messed up one kick, but I thought it was over for me but I got the results back and I made it and I was so happy.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Erin Hamilton, our weightlifting coach, has been amazing and so helpful for that. My dance teacher in elementary school, her name is Margie Miller, she sparked that passion for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of (Hurricanes?
A: Definitely get involved and try new things. Join clubs, join sports, just get involved in school.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Try your best and don’t worry about what other people are doing. Focus on yourself and how you can get better.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I would say just having positive experiences as a team, bonding, because I know this past year has been a little crazy with COVID. So going back to those normal weightlifting meets where we can go to other schools or have other schools come here.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece, because I love exploring new cultures and I know it’s absolutely gorgeous there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I have Key Club, which is my main hobby. It does take a lot of my time, but I love it and I have met so many amazing people through that organization.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing the workload of all my AP classes and athletics. I remember during my sophomore year I was going from school to weightlifting to my dance classes at my studio to competition cheer practices and I’d get home at 9 p.m and be exhausted.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep, for sure.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m really interested in the University of Southern California, and I was looking into either majoring or minoring in dance.
Q: Do you plan to be part of a dance team in college?
A: I would like to try out for one, but it’s not something that is super high on my list of priorities. I think it would be really nice to be on one.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That’s there’s not a lot of stores here. Every time I go to Miami, I’m always asking if we can go to Target, because we don’t have Target in the Keys.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Mac and cheese from Winn Dixie. Hear me out; I know it does not look the most appetizing, but it does taste very good.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I either want to be a choreographer or an international rights lawyer.
Q: Choreographer I understand, where does the idea to become an international rights lawyer come from?
A: This past year I have been learning a lot more about politics, since I will enter the voting world soon, and I think fighting for people’s rights is something great and amazing to do. Also international, as I said earlier, I like to explore other places and would like to go to other places in the world.