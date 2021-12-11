Q: How long have you been wrestling?
A: Since fifth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Football.
Q: Why did you decide to not play football in high school and just focus on wrestling?
A: Because wrestling and football together, you don’t have any free time during the entirety of the school year.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Every day for five days a week during the season and two days a week in the offseason.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: It doesn’t, just how often I train.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because you can’t wrestle professionally and make a good living off it.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Not really, I’m pretty basic.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: If you’re not first, you’re last.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Make it to States.
Q: After making it to the blood round at regionals, how much motivation does that give you entering this season?
A: I know I could have done better, but I wasn’t, so I’ve had time to get better.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Have enough money to live comfortably.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Pinning a jacked football player in the first period.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My head coach, Joe Biondoletti, and my dad always supported me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Once again, if you aren’t first, you’re last.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: The same.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Do what I want to get done, done.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Everywhere basically.
Q: Where do you want to start?
A: Either Europe or Japan because of drifting cars.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Cars.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep or work.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Embry-Riddle or FIT.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s over-rated.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A giant steak by my mom.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Piloting, because I get to go all over the work and have a six-figure paycheck.