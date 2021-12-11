Q: How long have you been wrestling?

A: Since fifth grade.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Football.

Q: Why did you decide to not play football in high school and just focus on wrestling?

A: Because wrestling and football together, you don’t have any free time during the entirety of the school year.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Every day for five days a week during the season and two days a week in the offseason.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: It doesn’t, just how often I train.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics, because you can’t wrestle professionally and make a good living off it.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: Not really, I’m pretty basic.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: If you’re not first, you’re last.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Make it to States.

Q: After making it to the blood round at regionals, how much motivation does that give you entering this season?

A: I know I could have done better, but I wasn’t, so I’ve had time to get better.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Have enough money to live comfortably.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Pinning a jacked football player in the first period.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My head coach, Joe Biondoletti, and my dad always supported me.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Once again, if you aren’t first, you’re last.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: The same.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Do what I want to get done, done.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Everywhere basically.

Q: Where do you want to start?

A: Either Europe or Japan because of drifting cars.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Cars.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Time management.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep or work.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Embry-Riddle or FIT.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Probably not.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s over-rated.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: A giant steak by my mom.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Piloting, because I get to go all over the work and have a six-figure paycheck.