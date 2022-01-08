Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started playing flag football and T-ball and baseball since I was 8 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and basketball for a year each.
Q: What was it about football and baseball that drew your attention?
A: I just like the concept of those sports more than others. Running around and trying to kick a ball into a goal or make it into an 18-inch orange circle wasn’t for me.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Eight days a week. No, I usually do five, so I have the weekends to myself and I can enjoy other activities.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: It’s high-interval training in the offseason and low-interval training in the season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Through the day and week, I do, but throughout the year, no. I find my breaks when I can.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Kind of, but I value academics more than sports.
Q: Between football and baseball, which sport is most important?
A: I enjoy football more. It’s more intense and a more fast-paced game.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I feel like I can eat. I can take down a giant plate of food, and I feel an eating contest would be right up my alley.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Taking responsibility for myself and understanding what’s going on in every situation.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To be successful and to always have a great relationship with my teammates and coaches.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I don’t want to work a 9-5. I want to be my own boss.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In baseball, during infield/outfield, I feed baseballs to my coach and one time I traded a ball out for a frog and throw the frog at him, instead of the baseball. It was so funny, I didn’t have to run, which is good because if he didn’t find it as funny as he did I’d probably be still running.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my parents and my football and baseball coaches the most.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Have fun and don’t let the weight of the pressure of the game weigh on you too much.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just to have fun.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By doing what I have to do, getting my job done. Just knowing that I did my absolute best will make me feel the way I want to feel.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would like to visit Ascension Island in Fiji, because they have good spearfishing there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to competitive eat, I’ve only been in a few, but I like to train at my house. If I see a whole Talenti ice cream, I like to see if I can take it down myself. I also like to fish and dive, those are probably me two favorite things to do around here.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sacrifices. I sacrifice a lot of family and friends events to participate in school events, like games and practices.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would add it from the time between 6 and 7 o’clock, so I could wake up and actually put my head back on my shoulders.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’m going to go into a trade school. I have the option for college, but right now I’m opting out.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Depending for what sport. For football, probably not, for baseball, maybe. It would be a consideration.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, I could train harder if I needed to.
Q: What is something you would tell your trade school classmate about the Keys?
A: Even on vacation, this place feels like home.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Butch Hewlett’s barbecue ribs.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: My No. 1 goal is not to work a 9-5 so I want to own my own business and file a personal income tax in the state of Florida, because that’s where I’m going to live.