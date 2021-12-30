Q: When did you start playing lacrosse?
A: I started my eighth-grade year, so four years now.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball.
Q: Why did you decide to switch from baseball to lacrosse in high school?
A: I found lacrosse more active and entertaining than baseball. I still enjoy baseball, but they are the same season, so I had to make a choice and I enjoy lacrosse more.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I'm at least doing something every day for a few hours, either working on stick skills or shooting.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No, I'm always doing something; running, working out, always something.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: It's a lot less intense in the offseason because I'm not competing as much. Once I'm in season, I'm all for it.
Q: Rating lacrosse versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because without that you can't play lacrosse.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, because I want to be the best in both.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Discipline, hard work, dedication, you have to work for what you want.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To finish the with at least a 4.0 weight GPA and then get the district championship in lacrosse.
Q: After not winning the district title last year, for the first time in team history, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior year?
A: I can't even explain how motivated I am. It's either that or nothing.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, making the districts team and then winning districts that year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My father, of course, then my two coaches, coach (Jake) Luce and coach Alberto (Pineco).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To enjoy what you've got while you have it because it will be over soon.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Leave it all out there and put everything I have into it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan, I'd really like to learn about their culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I enjoy learning new things and playing instruments. I can play the steel pans, saxophone and kind of the trombone.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing school, sports and a social life.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Honestly, I'd sleep because I don't get enough of it.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: No, not yet, still looking into what I want to do.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Of course, I'd love to continue playing.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Discipline and not doing my own thing.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Winter is not a thing, it never gets cold.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Mahi mahi.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: No, not yet, I'm still figuring that out too.