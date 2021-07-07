Q: How long have you been competing in track and field?
A: Since my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer for a long time, I also played lacrosse for three years.
Q: Why not play those sports instead of focusing on track and field in high school?
A: I love soccer, but I don’t know if I’m good enough to compete in it, then lacrosse I’d probably play but it gets in the way of track.
Q: What was it about track that drew you interest?
A: Both my soccer and lacrosse coaches told me it would be a good thing to do because I have good speed, so I gave it a try and ever since I have loved it.
Q: Now that you are into track, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I train five to six times a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In season is a lot harder and a lot more endurance building. It is very difficult to keep it up. In the offseason, I’m a bit more relaxed but I’m working on getting my body stronger so I can be better prepared.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I do like training, but I do give myself a break from time to time.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I think sports because to me it get my mind free from school, because I can be really stressed from school. That break is really important, so, to me, sports are more important than academics, but I really do care about my grades.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: They taught me to be tough. If something goes wrong, I can get up and keep going.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to be part of more relays in track. I had the opportunity this past year and my senior year I will definitely do it. Then in school I want to make all As. It’s really hard to do in high school.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Going to Greece. I really want to go to Greece. I’ve always looked at images of it and I think it looks so pretty.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I like winning races. I like also running to 4x400 relay because when I do run it the crowd is always cheering.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. (Dave) Perkins, my coach, has definitely helped me build my endurance a lot in track and I wouldn’t be how i am now without him. Also my mom and da have been vey supportive throughout everything and have always given me pep talks through any struggles I have had.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t be too hard on yourself, because usually when people are in high school they get bogged down, especially with grades. So I would say don’t let your emotions get the best of you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t be scared of growing. Even though it can be really uncomfortable, still keep trying and don’t be afraid to experience new things.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I really don’t know, I just will have to see how it goes.
Q: You talked about wanting to go to Greece. Do you have a planned trip, when you go there?
A: I want to go to Santorini and I also want to go to Italy, too.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do band, choir, I like working out and playing the ukulele. I’m very musical.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Not performing as well as I could have because I do get hard on myself if I don’t perform as well as I wanted to. I tell myself that it’s OK because being an athlete, it happens all the time. You have to deal with it and keep moving forward.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I guess have more time to myself, because I probably need that.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: The only two so far are FSU and FAU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Maybe. Track does make me feel less stressed, I do love it a lot. But the pressure can be a bit too much, but I would say yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Just having more confidence.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very busy, it’s very tourist like but really Key West is like a family. You kind of know every one around you and I would say not to take it for granted because it is paradise.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Maybe Goldman’s waffles.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I do like helping people and being athletic, so maybe a personal trainer or athletic trainer. But if that doesn’t go the way I want it to, maybe an accountant.