Q: When did you start playing lacrosse?
A: I’ve been playing since sixth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played junior football and soccer all the way until my freshman year.
Q: What was it about lacrosse that drew your attention in middle school?
A: It just has a flow and I just felt so much better playing it. I enjoyed it more than the other sports, that’s for sure.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I try to do something every day when I can, if not when I have free time, trying to hit the wall and do what I can. In-season besides practice, which is every day after school, I try to also hit up the gym before school when I can.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, the second half of the school year is really when I’m focused on playing, then I have the summer off and the first part of the school year I train for the season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I would say academics because I’m not sure what I want to go into. I feel academics will just open more doors for me in the future.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I would think so, yes. I think it’s important to have interactions with my teammates and do something I like to do.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m pretty patient compared to most people and hard working.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Discipline for sure, even if you don’t want to do something, you have to do it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: If I can keep As and Bs this year and keep my GPA around 4.1, that would be nice. Then for lacrosse, this past season was a little rough but I want to improve over the summer and come back to win as many games as possible.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’m not sure yet, but I want to be successful and in a place I can enjoy my future life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I was having a bad streak last year and then I came in and scored four goals in a game and had three assists and after that I kept playing well.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Our head coach last year, Joe Lindback, helped a lot with my passing and ball placement, it really helped a lot.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t be afraid to work hard, because if you want something you can achieve it, no doubt.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just doing the best I can for my team and myself and if I do my best that’s all I can do and I just have to work from that.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Anywhere in Europe, I think Germany, France would be cool to visit and Italy is also very unique with its culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like interacting with my friends and working on my boat when I have free time.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I would say time management, keeping up with my honor and AP classes and still being to play a sport and go to practice and be busy all the time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would go to the gym.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I do not, but with my academics, I could go somewhere pretty good.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play lacrosse in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I think so, yes I would, because it would be special to keep being to do that.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to focus on my cardio so I can keep going.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a small community with a lot of great people and everyone and their parents know you.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some type of fish, maybe wahoo or cobia or something like that.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I don’t know, no, nothing in particular. Just do my best at everything I can and then decide from there.