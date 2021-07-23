Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: Basketball I have been playing for six years now, I started in middle school. Track and field and cross country I have been doing for two and swim I have been doing for one.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played soccer. I played goalkeeper and I think that’s what inspired me to be more athletic.

Q: When did you switch from soccer to basketball?

A: Probably when I realized I wasn’t good at soccer.

Q: What was it about basketball that drew your focus?

A: I started liking basketball because of Steve Nash. He was my idol growing up, and ever since then basketball has been my thing.

Q: Why add the other three sports in high school?

A: Cross country and track keep me in shape, and swimming is a good cardio sport.

Q: Now that you play four sports in a school year, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Probably training six times a week.

Q: Is that year-round?

A: Yeah, in the summer it goes up to every single day I train.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: Offseason is a lot more because you have more time to train. You don’t have games or track meets to worry about, it’s just training, training, training.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I think they are both important to me. Obviously academics have to be more important, but I think they are both right next to each other.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: No, I think I’m a kid who pays attention and works hard.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: How to react to adversity.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: To improve my grades and improve my sports and get new PRs all around.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: It’s hard to say right bow, because it changes as time goes on, but right now I’d like to be a teacher.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: I hit a buzzer beater against St. Brendan my junior year.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach (Gabe) Suarez, Coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi and coach Jon Olsen.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Don’t change who you are for other people.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To be myself.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Try to get the most out of it and look forward to each game or meet.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Either Greece or Antarctica. In Antarctica because I like the environment, but it’s changing and people don’t know how much it is changing, and I’d like to show people we need to get together and change it.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I don’t have much time outside of sports but I like to play thew guitar when I’m free but that’s rare.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Having time not just for myself but my family.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: I’m spending it with my family, for sure.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I want to go out of state. Maybe somewhere out west like Arizona or Texas.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah, definitely for sure.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I think I need to become an all-around athlete because then I’d have no weaknesses and I can build on my strengths to balance it all out.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a very peaceful place.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: A medium-well filet mignon made by my dad.

Q: Do you have career aspirations?

A: I want to go into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, if not that then I want to become a teacher or athletic trainer because I like being around kids. I’m going to be a camp counselor this summer, and I like seeing kids develop and grow up.

Tags

Recommended for you