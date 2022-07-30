Q: How long have you been playing both sports?
A: I've been running track since my freshman year and soccer since I was 4.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Gymnastics.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: It was fun, and I was better at it than any other sport.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For soccer, I play club, so year-round, and often I practice on my own, then during our season, it's every day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: It doesn't really differ, it's the same all year-round because of the club. When I practice on my own, I work on my touch more.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, they are close, but not that close.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To never give up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To graduate and get the soccer team to regionals and past that, as far as we can go.
Q: This past season, you did make it to regional again after a brief absence from the state tournament. How much motivation does that give you heading into your senior year?
A: None, it's a new team this year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To go to college and study psychology.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mother.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Stay focused, don't let anything distract you from what you want.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Keep trying.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: That depends on how I do and play this year.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Singapore looks nice, that could be nice to see.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Laying in my bed.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Staying on top of things when you miss school and having to get all my school work caught up.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My touches and aggressiveness.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It's small and boring.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: To become a therapist.