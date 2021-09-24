Q: How long have you been wrestling?
A: Last year was my first year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I mostly did martial art like taekwondo or boxing.
Q: Was it a natural transition from those sports into wrestling?
A: Yes. What happened was, I was in jujitsu and an Olympic coach came to Key West, so I decided to switch to wrestling.
Q: Now that you are into wrestling, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Six days a week. On the weekdays, I do three to four hours and on Saturday I do about one and a half to two hours working out at the gym.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No, I do it all year long.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Well, no.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, how to listen to people and to be tough.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: It doesn’t, well during the season I train at school, in the wrestling room and weight room, and in the offseason I go to City Hall and train there with the Olympic coach.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: They are about the same, but of course I try to set priorities. For example, if I have a bad day in school, I will focus on my academics more or if I have a tournament coming up I focus on wrestling.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to finish the school year with good grades, so can apply for a scholarship. For sports, I want to place at states and hopefully go to nationals.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: No, I’m just focused on wrestling right now.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Meeting new people at different school tournaments. Just going there and having the experience I get.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: First of all, coach Furkat (Isaev). He came from Philadelphia to Key West to make a team of wrestlers and has definitely helped me a lot. Also my school coach, Chaz (Jimenez) he is a big part of my year getting me to where I am. Then of course my parents. They are both trainers. My did is a world champion bodybuilder and we go to the gym and train so I can be better at wrestling.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t give up is the main thing.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Be tough and stick with the things you start.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Brazil because it seems beautiful there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I don’t have any I just wrestle.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. I get home late from practice, so I’m often tired and don’t want to do my homework. Sometimes I just don’t have time and have to do it other days.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Rest.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m in Take Stock in Children and once I finish my senior year I’ll have a scholarship to go to any college in the state.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, I’ll take it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I want to get better on the ground and get my feet moving. I’m kind of slow right now, so I want to improve that.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How beautiful it is and they should visit sometime.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I haven’t decided yet.