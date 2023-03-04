Shifting winds made for a challenging, slow at times, show of seamanship for the fleet of tenacious sailors during the second race of the 2023 Schooner Wharf Wreckers Cup series that was held on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Despite sunny skies, approximately 7 knots winds out of the east-southeast on a slack tide greeted the fleet, which even further diminished as, on the way to Sand Key and the finish, the sails were only being pushed by variable 4 knot winds.