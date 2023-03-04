Shifting winds made for a challenging, slow at times, show of seamanship for the fleet of tenacious sailors during the second race of the 2023 Schooner Wharf Wreckers Cup series that was held on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Despite sunny skies, approximately 7 knots winds out of the east-southeast on a slack tide greeted the fleet, which even further diminished as, on the way to Sand Key and the finish, the sails were only being pushed by variable 4 knot winds.
With light diminishing and the all-in-fun tradition of the Schooner Wharf’s race series in mind, the finish line was brought to the sailors, who crossed in nearly double the time of a typical Wreckers Cup leg.
The first to finish was Alex Crowell, guiding Wings to the victory in the 40-foot-and-Over Class in 1 hour, 55 minutes and three seconds, while the only other boat to beat the two-hour mark was Evelena Worthington, aboard Freya, in 1:50:00 to win the 20-foot-and-Under Class. Other Cclass winners included Petra Sobek, guiding Miss Jones to a victory in the Multihull Class in two-hours flat, Scott Davis and the Night Nurse took first in the 30-to-39-Foot Class in 2:01:20, and Seth Saltzman captained the When & If to the Schooner Class title in 2:06:00.
The four-race series continues on the final Sunday of the next two months, March 26 and April 30.