Photos provided
The Islamorada Fishing Club recently welcomed 67 anglers fishing on 23 boats for the Islamorada Fishing Club Captain’s Cup Sailfish Tournament. The single-day fishing tournament boasted $23,000 for the winning boat with 27 total sailfish released.
Capt. John Hagen would call in the first hook up at 8:10 aa.m. board the Mdala, releasing the fish two minutes later and by 10 a.m. eight releases followed with the Skip Jac making quick work out of a double header putting them in the lead with a pair of releases. Another flurry of sails would happen between 1:20 p.m. and 1:48 with 10 hookups. Three of which were released on the Que Mas and three on the Skip Jac.
When the committee boat called lines out at 4 p.m., Capt. Bernard Paul-Hus of the Skip Jac with mate Joe Peros would have a total of seven releases. Anglers Nicole Paul-Hus, from Pompano Beach, Florida along with Dustin Hansel, of Key Largo, and Max Howard, of Palm Beach, all fishing aboard the Skip Jac would take home first place trophies sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales, Yamaha Outboards and Island Arms and Indoor Range, along with the winning check.
Second place went to Florida anglers Wally Whitley, from Islamorada, fishing with Matt McLean, of Naples and Joe Babino, from Tavernier. The team was fishing aboard the Que Mas with Capt. Robert Helms. They were awarded Baker Mitchell Plumbing Supply, Islamorada Beer and Spirits, and Regan Roth Insurance sponsored trophies with a total of four sailfish releases.
“The Islamorada Fishing Club put on another great event”, said tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “The great food and service the club provides makes it a fun place to have a party.”
Up next for the Islamorada Fishing Club is the Captains Cup Dolphin tournament, which will be held June 29.