The Islamorada Fishing Club recently welcomed 67 anglers fishing on 23 boats for the Islamorada Fishing Club Captain’s Cup Sailfish Tournament. The single-day fishing tournament boasted $23,000 for the winning boat with 27 total sailfish released.

Capt. John Hagen would call in the first hook up at 8:10 aa.m. board the Mdala, releasing the fish two minutes later and by 10 a.m. eight releases followed with the Skip Jac making quick work out of a double header putting them in the lead with a pair of releases. Another flurry of sails would happen between 1:20 p.m. and 1:48 with 10 hookups. Three of which were released on the Que Mas and three on the Skip Jac.