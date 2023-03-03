Gold was on the mind of the Southernmost Volleyball Club during the program's second tournament of the season, Volleyfest No. 2, held at Upontop Sports Academy and Lake Christian School as the 17s and 15s were unbeaten to claim the tournament championships, and gold medals that come along with the title, while the 14s, playing up a division, 13s and 12s were all in the gold brackets of their age groups. 

The 17s, coached by Sarah Eckert, with Monika Jaroszewicz, Reese Haggard, Lyla Holland, Catherine Van Staden,Sunisa Kuhn, Elsie Warwick, Annie Scepkova, Samantha Ventimiglia and Gabby Garcia on the squad, and the 15s, led by coach Maddie Opalsky, with players Tess Wright, Adriana Heinrichs, Haven Tomkinson, Tessa Hughes, Gloria Slavik, Leilani Santos, Audrey Smith and Molly McKight, were nearly flawless in the tournament for the win.

