Gold was on the mind of the Southernmost Volleyball Club during the program's second tournament of the season, Volleyfest No. 2, held at Upontop Sports Academy and Lake Christian School as the 17s and 15s were unbeaten to claim the tournament championships, and gold medals that come along with the title, while the 14s, playing up a division, 13s and 12s were all in the gold brackets of their age groups.
The 17s, coached by Sarah Eckert, with Monika Jaroszewicz, Reese Haggard, Lyla Holland, Catherine Van Staden,Sunisa Kuhn, Elsie Warwick, Annie Scepkova, Samantha Ventimiglia and Gabby Garcia on the squad, and the 15s, led by coach Maddie Opalsky, with players Tess Wright, Adriana Heinrichs, Haven Tomkinson, Tessa Hughes, Gloria Slavik, Leilani Santos, Audrey Smith and Molly McKight, were nearly flawless in the tournament for the win.
Southernmost 14s had to play in a combined 14-and-15 age division but still fought hard, according to coach Paige Dedrick, beating both of the 14-year old team they faced in their pool, while losing to the 15-year-old select squad from Palm Beach, which was followed by a loss in the quarterfinals of the Gold Division. Similar to its older predecessors, the Southernmost 13s were able to reach the Gold Division final, taking second, while the SMV 12s went 2-1 in pool play but faced the eventual champions, losing a hard-fought match, 25-21, 25-19, in the bracket opener.