As the country waited to see who would be the next president of the United States, two teams duked it out to see who would be in first place after week six in the Men’s Over-37 Softball League at DeWitt Roberts Field.
The doctor was in as the Snappers pulled off the upset, giving them a share of first place with the Jaibas, while Ben’s Candle Shop Morays further blew out the flame of the season for Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos.
On Friday night, the Morays hope to continue their ascent up the stairway of the standings when they take on the Jaibas at 7, while the Snappers look to pound the winless Roncos farther into the sea floor at 8:30.
DR. JERRY’S SNAPPERS 20,
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 17
Fish was on the menu in this epic battle for first place, but when breakfast was served, the Jaibas did not prove to be quite as hungry. The Jiabas came out swinging, trying to take sole possession of first place, and were leading 6-4 after the first inning, but the Snappers poured on five runs in the second inning to take the lead, 9-6. The Jaibas closed the gap in the third, 11-10, after crossing home plate four times, and both teams were locked at 13 after the fourth inning. It stayed that way to the final inning, when Dr. Jerry’s Snappers operated for seven more runs, while the Jaibas could only manage four more runs on the scoreboard, and that was the way it ended.
For the Snappers, Winston Pena (two doubles), Junior Guieb (two doubles and a homerun) Alex Vergas (double), Serbio Bottis (double), Greg Eagle (double) all banged four hits each, while Alex Torres (double), David Flynn (double) and Jose Santiago (double), all blasted three lined shots. Willie Rodriquez turned in two base raps and Rich Baker (double) added two raps.
The Jiabas did their best to keep pace as Nick Hogan was devouring the bases the best he could, going 5-for-5 and three doubles. Dylan Kibler had a hot bat too, going 4-for-4. Chris Hilliard turned in three lined shots, two of them triples and a whooping five RBI. Ben Blattenbeger (double), Stu Lilly, Harold Milliken and Jorge Martinez all added three hits. John Bandora and John Hornyak connected for two base raps, while Tom Haas chipped in with one base thump.
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 17,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 13
The Morays lit the match early and never looked back, taking a 2-1 lead in the first inning and adding lighter fluid from there. The Roncos kept it interesting after two closing the gap to 8-6, but the Morays added five more runs in the third inning and held the Roncos scoreless, which really stoked the fire and made it 13-6. Both teams kept chipping away from there and that is how it ended, with the Morays getting the W.
For the Morays, Harry Miliken turned in the monster night going 5-for-5 with a triple mixed in for good measure, while Dylan Kibler (triple), Chris Hillard Chris Hall (double), and Greg Eagle all connected to have four hits each. Turning in three lined shots were; Ben Blattenbeger (double), John Hornyak (double), Bob Maun and Nick Hogan.
When it was the Roncos’ turn to come up to the plate, Alex Torres turned in an impressive performance, going 4-for-4. Jorge Martinez blasted three base raps, as did Mike Balbuena (two doubles) and Alexey Varges (double and a dinger). Rich Baker nailed a round tripper and a base knock for a total of two hits on the night. Tim Neely, Raul Franco and Winston Pena all added two base thumps too and not to be forgotten before the Roncos’ loss was set in cement was David Flynn with one base rap.