The final scores of the Men’s Over-35 Softball League games were very close on Friday, Jan. 20, as the two top teams lost but things stayed the same atop the standings.
In the opener, The Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos (5-5-0) pulled off a one-run victory against the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, while the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (3-7-0) topped the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas for their second straight victory.
The Morays and Jaibas still held the top spots each with a 6-4-0 record.
On the slate for Friday, Jan. 27, the Snappers see if they can take three straight with a 7:30 p.m. date against the Morays. In the nightcap, Roncos play host to the Jaibas in the 8:30 game at DeWitt Roberts Field.
TOMMY TILES FKWT
RONCOS 20,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 19
The Roncos scored six in the top of the sixth frame and added two more in the seventh for a 20-16 advantage and stopped the Morays short by a run to salvage the victory.
Roncos’ Darnell Henderson went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI, Devin Butler drove in three runs on three hits, Robert Franco plated four via a two-base hit and two base hits, Tommy Lapp doubled and singled two twice, and Marty Gregurich slugged three base hits. Rich Baker doubled and tripled for a pair of RBI and Michael Balbuena ripped a two-bagger and singled.
The Morays’ Colton “Bubba” Butler went yard and homered inside-the-park to plate four runs, Ben Blattenberger tripled and singled to send two home, Joe Picinich hustled the bags for a homer and singled, Chad Rodriguez doubled and singled and with two hits each were Harry Milliken, Dylan Kibler and Dave Matea. Troy Curry doubled and singled as J.C. Ramirez added a base hit.
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 14,
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO
JAIBAS 12
It was the Snappers’ second consecutive win after a four-game losing streak and the Jaibas lost for the third time in the past five games.
Jorge Molindo doubled two times and singled for three RBI, Willy Rodriguez, Eddie Tornac, Alexey Vergas singled three times each, Junior Guieb and Tony Alfonso each stroked a double and singled, Alain Pedcioso homered in-the-park and singled, Alex Torres slapped a pair of base hit. ChiChi Rodriguez legged out a home run, David Tromblayd doubled and with a base hit was Joal Rivero for the Snappers.
The Jaibas’ Marty Gregurich, Chris Hilliard and John Taylor singled three times each, Troy Curry double and singled, Ronnie Presley and John Bandura each drilled a pair of hits, Stu Lilly smacked a two-run triple, Chevy Echevarria doubled as Bobby Lopez and Nick Hogen each cracked a base hit.