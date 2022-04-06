Just two weeks ago, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas had battled all the way back to retake the lead in the overall standing of the Key West Men's Over-35 Softball League, but since that point the two-time defending champions have lost two straight, including to last-place FKWT Roncos by a run last Friday, April 1, giving way for the Harpoon Harry's Snapper to move back on to of the rankings.
Breakfast Club Too (5-4) still sits in second place, a game and a half behind Harpoon Harry's (6-2-1), while KFWT (3-6) put themselves a half-game out of third from the Jolly' Liquor Store Morays (3-5-1). On Friday, April 8,
Jaibas and Morays take to the field at 7 p.m. followed by the Snappers and Roncos in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.
FKWT Roncos 12,
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 11
FWKT had an answer for every one of the runs scored by Breakfast Club Too, responding with a six-spot in the first after the Jaibais had scored six of their own in the top of the first, and then the Roncos plated three more in the seventh to walk off as winners.
With three hits apiece for the victors, were Rafael Acevey, with a home run, Tommy Lapp, with a double, and Marlon Manresa while Robert Franco, Jorge Martinez, Jay Brenner, Mike Balbuena, with a double, and Darnell Henderson all had two hits and Kevin Rivera added one.
For the Jaibas, Ronnie Presley doubled twice and homered for four RBI. Troy Curry and Marty Gregurich also had a pair of doubles, Gregurich also singling, Chris Hilliard contributed two hits and with one each were Bobby Lopez, Nick Hogan, a triple, John Hornyak, Tom Haas, Mandy Sanchez and Jay Munoz.
Harpoon Harry's Snappers 20,
Jolly's Liquor Store Morays 8
With the game tied after two complete, the first-place Harpoon Harry's squad took control from that point forward, outscoring Jolly's Liquor Store 14-2 the rest of the way for the convincing victory that extended its league lead.
With two home runs, two singles and seven RBI, Junior Guieb led the charge for the Snappers, Alexey Vergas also had four hits, as teammates Willie Rodriguez had a two-base hit and two base hits, Paco Galvin a three-base hit and two base hits and Marty Gregurich three base hits. Alain Penoso and Rafael Acevey both singled twice and with one base knock each were Alex Torres and Eddie Tornac.
With four hits for the Morays were Dylan Kibler and Greg Eagle, who tripled, Ben Blattenbeger and Harry Milliken, with a double, had three hits apiece, with two were Jeff Kurkowski, Dave Matea and Tim Davis adding a hit was Colton Butler in a double.