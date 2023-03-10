The Key West High baseball team greets Felix Ong after her struck out eight in a win against Westminster Academy. Key West will host Bartow in a two-game set on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at Rex Weech Field.
The diamonds will be all aglow on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, in Key West as both the Conch baseball and Lady Conchs softball teams will be hosting games both evenings on their home fields, where visiting teams have not fared well in recent history.
In fact, the Key West High Back Yard has become a feared place to play, as the Lady Conchs have lost just seven of the last 56 games contested behind the school in the southernmost continental city, dating back to the 2017 season, including winning 20 of their last 23 home matchups since the COVID-shortened 2020 year and seven straight with the squad’s only home defeat in 2022 coming last March 19. During the current seven-game home winning streak, Key West has outscored its opponents 64-12, the most recent win 6-1 during the 2023 season-opener on Feb. 25 against Academy for Innovative Education.
Since then, Key West has gone on the road to sweep a doubleheader, via mercy-rule fashion, 15-0 and 17-2, on March 4 against South Dade to begin the season with three wins in as many games.
The home streak and unblemished record to begin the season for Key West will be on the line twice this weekend with Santa Fe — which was 2-6 last season on the road and 2-2 already this year after picking up a 10-0 win at Trenton on Tuesday, March 7 — scheduled to be in the Back Yard on Friday at 6 p.m. The first pitch on Saturday will be at 1 p.m. against, Chaminade-Madonna, which will also play Santa Fe in the Back Yard — the Lions are a 6-8 team from a year ago and 0-2 to start this season.
The KWHS Back Yard is just building the reputation that Rex Weech Field has as one of the toughest places to play in Florida, which is one of the reasons most of the Conchs’ games are played at home. Last season, Key West hosted 24 of its 31 total games, including during the postseason, losing just seven of those contests, and prior to being swept at home just a week ago by West Broward, Key West had won four straight to begin the 2023 campaign.
The Key West boys will look to get back into the win column on the diamond during a two-game set, back at the Rex against Bartow — which will also have its boys lacrosse team making the Keys tour playing Coral Shores on Friday and Key West on Saturday, both games at 6 p.m. — with the first pitch both nights at 7:30 p.m.
The Yellowjackets enter the game having won two of six games this season, five of which have been at home with the only game on the road a 3-0 loss, while having been outscored 34-24 on the season. Key West has still scored three more runs than its opponents this season, even after suffering the two losses a week ago. Key West comes into the game with a combined .237 team batting average, led by senior Wyatt Kuhn, who is hitting .571, and Jack Haggard, with a .533 average, 10 RBI and three triples on the season, while the pitching staff has tallied 35 strikes outs in 27 innings.
The two-game set for the baseball team ends the season-opening home stand as four of the next six games for the Conchs will be away from the friendly confines of the Rex, taking on Columbus on Tuesday, March 13, after hosting Bartow, while the Lady Conchs will not return to the Back Yard until hosting Lake Wales, the team that eliminated Key West in the state semifinals last season, on March 24-25.