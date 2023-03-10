Conchs greet fleix

The Key West High baseball team greets Felix Ong after her struck out eight in a win against Westminster Academy. Key West will host Bartow in a two-game set on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at Rex Weech Field.

 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

The diamonds will be all aglow on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, in Key West as both the Conch baseball and Lady Conchs softball teams will be hosting games both evenings on their home fields, where visiting teams have not fared well in recent history.

In fact, the Key West High Back Yard has become a feared place to play, as the Lady Conchs have lost just seven of the last 56 games contested behind the school in the southernmost continental city, dating back to the 2017 season, including winning 20 of their last 23 home matchups since the COVID-shortened 2020 year and seven straight with the squad’s only home defeat in 2022 coming last March 19. During the current seven-game home winning streak, Key West has outscored its opponents 64-12, the most recent win 6-1 during the 2023 season-opener on Feb. 25 against Academy for Innovative Education.

